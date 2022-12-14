The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, December 14, 2022
Bulls Sports NBA

Former Bulls great Derrick Rose returns to the UC fresh off demotion

It wasn’t an easy decision for Knicks coach - and former Bulls coach - Tom Thibodeau to bump Rose out of the rotation less than two weeks ago, but it’s proven to be the right move so far.

By  Joe Cowley
   
SHARE Former Bulls great Derrick Rose returns to the UC fresh off demotion
Derrick Rose

It wasn’t the usual trip back home for Derrick Rose on Wednesday.

The love was still there from a United Center crowd that used to chant “MVP … MVP,’’ anytime Rose would touch the ball. That will likely never go away.

But the playing time? That was long gone for the kid from Englewood.

With Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau searching for some sort of spark to a mediocre start, Rose was bumped out of the rotation five games ago, last getting regular minutes in a loss to Dallas on Dec. 3.

Since then it was four DNP [Did Not Play] Coach’s Decision for Rose coming into the game with the Bulls, and four-straight wins for Thibodeau’s Knicks.

Not an easy decision for Thibodeau, especially considering the long history Rose and the coach have shared going back to their Bulls days, then in Minnesota, and now in the “Big Apple.’’

“Derrick has always been great in terms of handling whatever comes his way,’’ Thibodeau said. “What’s neat is he’s sort of been a mentor to Jalen [Brunson]. He’s really helped Jalen, helped [backup Miles] Deuce McBride, and he’ll help the team anyway he can. We can start [Rose], we can bring him off the bench, and if he’s not in the rotation he’s going to be great in practice, he’s going to be in everyone’s ear. And he’s always been that way. When he was the MVP of the league he cared deeply about his teammates, and whatever he could do to help the team, that’s what he did first.

“I have obviously great respect for him because of our relationship, and I think whatever comes he’s going to handle it well. He’s been through so many different things, and look, things can change very quickly in this league.’’

Where it will get interesting will be trade deadline time.

Rose was making $14.5 million this season, and the Knicks have the $15.5 million team option on him next season. If there is a team in need of off-the-bench backcourt scoring, Rose might fill a need and do so with likely an expiring contract.

Either way, at age 34, Rose could be putting a bow on his career sooner than later.

Thibodeau, however, wasn’t counting him out, even in this season in New York.

“Whatever way you can help the team, help the team,’’ Thibodeau said. “Everyone has to sacrifice, everyone has to put the team first, and he’s a great example of that. For any pro player it’s not an easy transition.’’

Familiar faces

Rose and Thibodeau weren’t the only memorable faces making an appearance for the Knicks-Bulls showdown.

Charles Oakley paid a visit to the UC, and Joakim Noah took it a step further, actually walking into Thibodeau’s pregame press conference as the coach was wrapping up.

“Late as usual,’’ Thibodeau said.

Noah then waited until the very end, and claimed he had a question.

“Are you going to go to Derrick’s wedding and you’re not going to come to mine?’’ Noah asked.

Thibodeau paused, and said, “Next question.’’

The two then hugged and exited the interview room together.

Waiting game

Guard Ayo Dosunmu was the latest Bull dealing with injury issues, working through an abdominal bruise he suffered in the overtime loss to Atlanta on Sunday.

Bulls coach Billy Donovan was hoping for a quick recovery.

“I don’t think it’s weeks, but I don’t think it’s going to be in the next day or two,’’ Donovan said. “He is progressing.’’

Next Up In Chicago Bulls
Bulls coach Billy Donovan still trying to get real look at new lineup
NBA names MVP Award after Michael Jordan
An inside look at how the Bulls’ DeMar DeRozan keeps drawing fouls
Bulls lose another heartbreaker and have only themselves to blame
There’s some optimism with Alex Caruso injury, and the Bulls need him
NBA schedule put Mavericks against ropes, but Bulls knocked them out
The Latest
Actor Stuart Margolin died earlier this week following a long battle with cancer.
Entertainment and Culture
Stuart Margolin, Emmy-winning actor from ‘The Rockford Files,’ dies at 82
In the detective drama, Margolin acted alongside actor James Garner as the trouble-making friend of Garner’s Jim Rockford, named Evelyn “Angel” Martin.
By USA TODAY
 
Lloyd Newman, right, and his childhood friend LeAlan Jones became documentarians at the age of 13 with the release of “Ghetto Life 101.”
Obituaries
South Side documentarian, exoneree Lloyd Newman dies at 43. He was ‘fearless’ and spoke the truth, loved ones say
Lloyd Newman became well known by age 13 after he and a childhood friend examined life on the South Side and in a public housing development for the radio documentary “Ghetto Life 101.” After battling sickle cell anemia throughout his life, Newman died at 43.
By Mariah Rush
 
Dansby Swanson is the last remaining free agent shortstop of the Big 4 this offseason.
Cubs
Then there was 1: What Dansby Swanson’s free agency means for the Cubs’ offseason
Carlos Correa agreeing to a record-setting deal with the Giants made Swanson the last of the Big 4 free agent shortstops left on the market.
By Maddie Lee
 
Screen_Shot_2022_08_26_at_10.12.07_PM.png
News
1 dead, 1 wounded in South Chicago
Two men were shot in the 8700 block of South Commercial Avenue. One died, the other is in critical condition, police say.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
POYPodgo_CST_123112.JPG
News
U.S. request could block evidence in probe of Chicago cop’s murder
Federal prosecutors say it might violate law to release files from a massive joint investigation launched with CPD in the wake of Officer Clifton Lewis shooting.
By Andy Grimm
 