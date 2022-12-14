Former Bulls great Derrick Rose returns to the UC fresh off demotion

It wasn’t the usual trip back home for Derrick Rose on Wednesday.

The love was still there from a United Center crowd that used to chant “MVP … MVP,’’ anytime Rose would touch the ball. That will likely never go away.

But the playing time? That was long gone for the kid from Englewood.

With Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau searching for some sort of spark to a mediocre start, Rose was bumped out of the rotation five games ago, last getting regular minutes in a loss to Dallas on Dec. 3.

Since then it was four DNP [Did Not Play] Coach’s Decision for Rose coming into the game with the Bulls, and four-straight wins for Thibodeau’s Knicks.

Not an easy decision for Thibodeau, especially considering the long history Rose and the coach have shared going back to their Bulls days, then in Minnesota, and now in the “Big Apple.’’

“Derrick has always been great in terms of handling whatever comes his way,’’ Thibodeau said. “What’s neat is he’s sort of been a mentor to Jalen [Brunson]. He’s really helped Jalen, helped [backup Miles] Deuce McBride, and he’ll help the team anyway he can. We can start [Rose], we can bring him off the bench, and if he’s not in the rotation he’s going to be great in practice, he’s going to be in everyone’s ear. And he’s always been that way. When he was the MVP of the league he cared deeply about his teammates, and whatever he could do to help the team, that’s what he did first.

“I have obviously great respect for him because of our relationship, and I think whatever comes he’s going to handle it well. He’s been through so many different things, and look, things can change very quickly in this league.’’

Where it will get interesting will be trade deadline time.

Rose was making $14.5 million this season, and the Knicks have the $15.5 million team option on him next season. If there is a team in need of off-the-bench backcourt scoring, Rose might fill a need and do so with likely an expiring contract.

Either way, at age 34, Rose could be putting a bow on his career sooner than later.

Thibodeau, however, wasn’t counting him out, even in this season in New York.

“Whatever way you can help the team, help the team,’’ Thibodeau said. “Everyone has to sacrifice, everyone has to put the team first, and he’s a great example of that. For any pro player it’s not an easy transition.’’

Familiar faces

Rose and Thibodeau weren’t the only memorable faces making an appearance for the Knicks-Bulls showdown.

Charles Oakley paid a visit to the UC, and Joakim Noah took it a step further, actually walking into Thibodeau’s pregame press conference as the coach was wrapping up.

“Late as usual,’’ Thibodeau said.

Noah then waited until the very end, and claimed he had a question.

“Are you going to go to Derrick’s wedding and you’re not going to come to mine?’’ Noah asked.

Thibodeau paused, and said, “Next question.’’

The two then hugged and exited the interview room together.

Waiting game

Guard Ayo Dosunmu was the latest Bull dealing with injury issues, working through an abdominal bruise he suffered in the overtime loss to Atlanta on Sunday.

Bulls coach Billy Donovan was hoping for a quick recovery.

“I don’t think it’s weeks, but I don’t think it’s going to be in the next day or two,’’ Donovan said. “He is progressing.’’

