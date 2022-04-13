The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, April 13, 2022
Bulls Sports NBA

No one stops ‘Freak,’ but can the Bulls’ Patrick Williams slow him down?

The hope is that the regular-season finale in Minnesota woke Williams up on the offensive end. The Bulls would love to see him emerge as an X-factor in the playoff series against Milwaukee and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Joe Cowley By Joe Cowley
   
SHARE No one stops ‘Freak,’ but can the Bulls’ Patrick Williams slow him down?
The Bulls hope Patrick Willams can at least slow down the Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo in the playoffs.

The Bulls hope Patrick Willams can at least slow down the Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo in the playoffs.

Carlos Osorio/AP

The Bulls would love to have an X-factor entering Game 1 of the playoff series with Milwaukee.

Heck, at this point they would settle for a U, V, or W-factor.

Pick a letter.

Maybe, just maybe, the regular-season finale in Minnesota was a dress rehearsal for Patrick Williams to be just that.

It was in that game that the second-year forward scored a career-high 35 points, grabbed four rebounds with four assists, put up 21 shots, got to the free throw line 14 times, and went 3-for-4 from three-point range.

An offensive showcase only seen in Summer League for the No. 4 overall pick from the 2020 NBA Draft.

“Going forward, I think him having a game like this at the end of the year, not just showing himself but everyone on the team that he’s capable of being that type of player,” All-Star Zach LaVine said of Williams’ outing. “He is that guy.”

He’ll need to be.

The 35 points won’t be happening against the Bucks. Not with the Bulls at full strength. But being aggressive on the offensive end, especially with all the attention LaVine and DeMar DeRozan are going to get, will be key if the Bulls want to keep the defending NBA champions off balance.

“They’ve been giving that message since last year,” Williams said when asked about being aggressive on the offensive end. “It’s on me. I feel confident enough to do it. I’ve proven to myself not only [against the Timberwolves], but previous games, and even some last season that when I am aggressive, I am helping this team.”

Completely true. But it’s Williams’ defense that will be monumental.

Related

Bulls coach Billy Donovan keeps starting lineups close to the vest. In the last meeting with Milwaukee, however, Donovan started Williams, DeRozan, Nikola Vucevic, Alex Caruso and rookie Ayo Dosunmu, with LaVine getting a rest.

Dosunmu will likely be the odd-man out for Game 1 on Sunday, coming off the bench.

That means Williams draws the short straw of trying to defend a player who has become almost undefendable in Giannis Antetokounmpo. The same Antetokounmpo who has won 13 straight against the Bulls, while his Milwaukee team has won 16 of its last 17.

So what have previous Williams-Antetokounmpo showdowns looked like so far? That’s another problem — the sample size.

In just the sixth NBA game of his career last season, Williams got his first taste of the “Greek Freak’’ experience in a 30-point Bulls loss on New Year’s Day. Antetokounmpo had 29 points and 12 rebounds that day, as well as finishing with a ridiculous plus-31 in the plus/minus. Williams had eight points, and offered very little resistance to the Milwaukee standout.

That was the only time Antetokounmpo played against the Bulls last season.

This season, Williams missed the first two games with the Bucks, recovering from wrist surgery, and then came off the bench in the third game for minimal action. The closest the two had a chance to go at it recently was the April 5 meeting at the United Center, in which the Bulls were blown out 127-106.

Antetokounmpo only had 18, but also only played 24 minutes, with Milwaukee seemingly turning the game into a scrimmage, working on different looks both offensively and defensively.

Williams also had 18, but was a zero in plus/minus, while Antetokounmpo was a plus-12.

Williams’ attitude about the upcoming playoff showdown? Throw all the numbers, final scores and trends out the window.

“I think it’s more about us and how we play,” Williams said. “We can’t really worry about them. I think it’s more making sure we’re connected offensively and defensively. We’ve shown when we are connected on both ends of the floor and all the guys are connected, we’re pretty good.

“We’re going to be physical, we’re going to fight. I think we can play with anybody, any team. Let’s play.”

Next Up In Chicago Bulls
With a rosy outlook like mine, you, too, can see the Bulls upsetting the Bucks in the first round
NBA announces Bulls-Bucks playoff schedule
Bulls coach Billy Donovan holds himself accountable for team’s performance
Guard Zach LaVine knows Bulls need punch-first mentality against Bucks
Bulls end regular season with win; now it’s deer season
This You Gotta See: WNBA draft, Cubs reunite with Kris Bryant, Bulls-Bucks gets underway
The Latest
Cubs pitcher Alec Mills started the season on the 10-day IL with a low back strain.
Cubs
Cubs’ Alec Mills not scheduled to return for start vs. Rockies, Saturday pitcher TBD
Cubs reliever Michael Rucker threw 2 1⁄3 innings against the Pirates on Wednesday to keep the bullpen fresh.
By Maddie Lee
 
Lance Lynn with teammates before the White Sox home opener Tuesday.
White Sox
White Sox righty Lance Lynn ‘ahead of schedule’ after knee surgery
Lynn plays catch eight days after surgery
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Construction crews work at a Chatham site in July of 2021. A bill passed by the General Assembly last week aims to ensure proper pay and tax withholding on construction jobs.
Business
New bill would combat construction wage theft, union says
A bill on the desk of Gov. J.B. Pritzker would make general contractors liable when subcontractors fail to pay proper wages.
By David Roeder
 
The national touring production of “The Prom” plays the Cadillac Palace Theatre April 19-24.&nbsp;
Things To Do
The Mix: Cool things to do in Chicago April 14-20
The Broadway musical “The Prom,” Lynn Nottage’s “Intimate Apparel” and an Easter Egg-Stravaganza at Lincoln Park Zoo are among the entertainment highlights in the week ahead.
By Mary Houlihan - For the Sun-Times
 
merlin_104283798.jpg
Crime
Kim Foxx: I won’t ‘cut corners’ — despite crime spike — in county with long history of wrongful convictions
The Cook County state’s attorney told the Sun-Times Wednesday her office is taking a harder look at cases than under her predecessors.
By Andy Grimm
 