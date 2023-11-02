Marcus Jordan wants dad Michael to be best man when he weds Larsa Pippen

Jordan and Pippen are ready to take their relationship to the next level.

Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen, that is.

Twenty-five years after Bulls greats Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen won their sixth and final NBA title together, Michael’s son Marcus and Scottie’s ex-wife Larsa have a wedding “in the works.”

When they get married, Marcus hopes his father will be there as his best man, Marcus said on the Oct. 31 episode of the “Pablo Torre Finds Out” podcast.

“I was the best man at [Michael’s] wedding and the best man at my brother’s wedding, and so, obviously, we’ll keep that tradition going,” Marcus said.

Sports gambling site SportsBetting.ag put odds at 66.7% that Michael will agree to be best man. The site put odds at 2-1 that Scottie Pippen would attend the wedding, with Dennis Rodman at 5-1.

Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen

Marcus, 32, and Larsa, 49, have reportedly been in a relationship since 2022.

Marcus is the second oldest of Michael’s five children. He played basketball as a shooting guard for the Central Florida from 2009-2012, where he made the Conference USA All-Freshman Team in 2010 and was a second-team Conference USA player in 2011.

Larsa married Scottie in 1997 and became a star in her own right when she was featured in the first season of “The Real Housewives of Miami,” though she departed after just seven episodes. The show initially ended after its third season in 2013, but returned, along with Larsa, in 2021 after an eight-year hiatus.

She and Scottie divorced in 2021.

