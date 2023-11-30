Bulls coach Billy Donovan wants team to react quicker defensively

kwilliams@suntimes.com | @K_Williamsmedia

There was skepticism that the Bulls could maintain their stingy top-five defense from last season, and those doubts were warranted.

On their recent road trip, the Bulls allowed 46 three-pointers combined against the Nets and Celtics. For the season, the Bulls allow the sixth-highest three-point percentage.

Coach Billy Donovan said the reason for the breakdowns is because players need to react more quickly after providing help.

“We’ve been so focused on protecting the paint that we have not responded to passes very well,” Donovan said.

“As a staff, we’ve got to do a better job helping them not stay in that position too long to protect the paint when the paint is no longer a threat, and the perimeter becomes a threat.”

The Bulls have done a solid job protecting the rim: They rank 12th in the NBA in rim defense, according to Cleaning the Glass. But in today’s NBA, where the three-point shot is the great equalizer, the Bulls struggle once they get forced into rotations — they also allow the highest corner three-point field-goal percentage.

Donovan said the Bulls worked on defense at the shootaround and had a brief film session on it. But the breakdowns have been a seasonlong issue.

“We’ve got to protect the paint, but we’ve got to be in the right position,” Donovan said. “We had guys — as the ball was being driven — overhelping, and now, all of a sudden, the passes are getting made, and we’re late getting to the next guy.”

Center Nikola Vucevic lamented the team’s lack of communication after the loss to the Nets on Sunday. In the loss Tuesday to the Celtics, guard Zach LaVine and Vucevic were involved in a side action, and some miscommunication led to an open three-pointer for center Al Horford.

Donovan said the Bulls don’t specialize in one particular coverage but have multiple defensive schemes they can run throughout a game. But with the Bulls having lost five in a row before beating the Bucks 120-113 in overtime Thursday and sporting the 22nd-worst defense in the NBA, they need to find answers.

Williams’ resurgence

Forward Patrick Williams already has had a tumultuous season. The 2020 fourth overall pick has gone from starter to the deep end of the bench to the sixth-man role.

With injuries to guard Alex Caruso and forward DeMar DeRozan, Williams has been reinserted as a starter and is producing better offensive numbers. Over his previous four games, Williams averaged 14 points on 55.6% shooting (60% from three-point range) and grabbed 5.8 rebounds, which is above his career average. He had 12 points and two rebounds against the Bucks.

“Patrick has done a good job,” Donovan said. “He’s been more consistent [with] being physical and feeling his presence out there.”

Williams talked at the shootaround about his approach coming into the game without two of the three best players playing. He downplayed any significant changes, saying that the entire team needs a next-man-up mentality.

“I think that kind of falls on me, obviously being the next man up when we have guys out,” Williams said. “It also falls on guys like Coby White, who has a track record of stepping up really well whenever we need him when guys are out.”

Injury updates

Donovan said LaVine (sore right foot) was ruled out against Milwaukee and didn’t offer much clarity on how long he’ll be sidelined other than the injury “flared up for him in the Boston game.”

DeRozan (sprained left ankle) also missed the game against the Bucks.

Caruso returned to the lineup after missing the game against Boston on Tuesday with a toe injury.

