The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, November 30, 2023
Bulls Sports NBA

Bulls snap five-game losing streak with effort and energy

If change is on the horizon, it won’t always be like this. There will be lulls and growing pains throughout the season, but these young players brought an energy and spirit that had been missing.

By  Kyle Williams
   
SHARE Bulls snap five-game losing streak with effort and energy
merlin_117671496.jpg

Bulls guard Alex Caruso was part of the team’s heightened urgency against the Bucks.

Charles Rex Arbogast, AP Photos

The Bucks led by three. After being down by seven with 1:26 left in the fourth quarter, Milwaukee roared back to take the lead with five seconds left.

On a night in which the ball was humming and the energy was palpable, Bulls guard Alex Caruso knocked down a fadeaway three-pointer at the buzzer to send the game into overtime and the United Center into a fervor.

“I don’t get the opportunity to shoot a lot because usually I’m the guy taking the ball out,” Caruso said. “I was excited that I got to shoot it tonight. I had a lot of turnovers, so I wanted to make sure that I didn’t lose the game,”

Without Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan, the Bulls’ young players stepped into more prominent roles against a team many predict will make the NBA Finals, and they delivered. The Bulls won 120-113 to snap a five-game losing streak.

With their team’s uncertain future, Bulls fans got a glimpse of the roster they might be watching in the second half of the season.

Center Nikola Vucevic was the focal point, and guard Dalen Terry and rookie Julian Phillips made cameo appearances. Vucevic, who scored 29, had his first 20-point game since Nov. 13.

“It’s big for us at this moment with the way the season’s been going where we haven’t really played good basketball and losing by pretty big margins the last couple of games,” Vucevic said. ‘‘It was great to do — especially against such a good team like Milwaukee — so we’ll take it, but, again, it’s one win, and we have to show we can do it again Saturday.”

After two subpar defensive performances, the Bulls showed the energy and pace that was missing of late.

They were flying around for offensive rebounds and closing out on corner threes — which coach Billy Donovan emphasized before the game — while also making the extra pass. They didn’t let the early 11-2 deficit snowball like they’ve seen in previous games.

“I give our guys credit,” Donovan said. “We kept hanging in the game and just kept playing the next possession, and there was some resiliency.”

Despite being short-handed, the Bulls played with energy.

Whether it was Ayo Dosunmu fighting for extra opportunities, Andre Drummond snatching every rebound in sight, Patrick Williams hammering home two thunderous dunks or guys making the extra pass, the Bulls played with selflessness and fight. They contested layup attempts at the rim and made things difficult for Bucks superstars Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo. Offensively, the ball was moving as the Bulls had a season-high 32 assists. They outrebounded the Bucks 51-43

Dosunmu was excellent down the stretch. He saved an errant Vucevic pass from going out of bounds, tipped away a rebound from Bucks guard Malik Beasley and stole a pass that turned into a basket for the Bulls.

“Those are winning plays that need to be made, and when you’re in a drought and losing, those plays can be hard to make because you’re in a drought, but I just wanted to have the mindset of, no matter what, try to win,” Dosunmu said.

The Bulls got a glimpse into the future against Milwaukee: Each young player had a moment in the game. Williams hit a clutch midrange jumper, Coby White (23 points)had a deep three-pointer to give the Bulls a seven-point lead late and Dosunmu came up with several steals and rebounds.

If change is on the horizon, it won’t always be like this. There will be lulls and growing pains throughout a season, but the young players brought an energy and spirit that had been missing for too long.

Next Up In Chicago Bulls
Bulls coach Billy Donovan wants team to react quicker defensively
Why couldn’t White Sox treat Jason Benetti like Bulls treat Adam Amin?
Low-effort moments seemingly increasing for slumping Bulls
Bulls humiliated again, and this time coach Billy Donovan falls on sword
VP Arturas Karnisovas makes rare statement on state of Bulls
Bulls’ ‘Big Three’ is broken and has been broken for quite some time
The Latest
merlin_117182833.jpg
Bulls
Bulls coach Billy Donovan wants team to react quicker defensively
Donovan said the Bulls don’t specialize in one particular coverage but rather multiple defensive schemes they can run throughout a game. But with the Bulls having lost five games in a row, sporting the 22nd-worst defense in the NBA, they need to find answers to remedy that end of the court.
By Kyle Williams
 
Lake Zurich’s Anton Strelnikov (41) shoots the ball against Waukegan.
High School Basketball
Emerging big man Anton Strelnikov leads Lake Zurich past Waukegan
Strelnikov had 19 points and 11 rebounds in Lake Zurich’s 71-60 win against visiting Waukegan on Thursday.
By Michael O’Brien
 
Northbrook’s J.T. Compher scored twice to help the Red Wings beat the Blackhawks.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks fed up with special-teams struggles after loss to Red Wings
The Hawks conceded a shorthanded goal and two power-play goals in a 5-1 loss Thursday, which Tyler Johnson called “embarrassing.”
By Ben Pope
 
Vera Kisliak and her two daughters and her mother were found dead Nov. 30, 2022, in their Buffalo Grove home. Police determined that Vera Kisliak’s husband killed them before taking his own life.
‘Very emotional for everyone’: On anniversary, Buffalo Grove chief recalls family murders
A year after police found five people dead in a home, the Buffalo Grove police chief looks back on a case that put the tiny department in the national spotlight.
By Christopher Placek | Daily Herald
 
Attorney Jonel Metaj represented Fredy Guiracocha in his lawsuit against insurer Direct Auto. The firm denied Guiracocha’s claim that his son was entitled under his uninsured motorist coverage for treatment when he was struck by a car while biking.
Transportation
Lawyer hails ‘big win’ as state Supreme Court rules insurers must provide coverage to pedestrians, cyclists hit by uninsured drivers
A Chicago man sued when his insurance firm refused to pay for injuries his son suffered when he was hit on a bike by a motorist.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 