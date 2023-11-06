The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, November 6, 2023
Bulls Sports NBA

The Bulls’ Alex Caruso a starter? Not such an easy change to navigate

Bulls coach Billy Donovan was kicking around the idea of moving Caruso into the starting lineup last week, but there were still too many concerns with how his minutes with be spaced out. Caruso’s mindset is to do what’s asked of him, but at some point it might be time to throw caution to the wind.

By  Joe Cowley
   
SHARE The Bulls’ Alex Caruso a starter? Not such an easy change to navigate
Alex Caruso

Bulls coach Billy Donovan admitted on Monday that Alex Caruso was a candidate to go into the starting lineup last week, but there were still too many concerns over navigating his minutes.

Charles Rex Arbogast/AP

Alex Caruso knows that at some point this season, talk of minutes played, protecting the Bulls guard from himself, concerns over how he flings his body around the floor, all of it will have to go away.

That time, however, wasn’t now.

Coach Billy Donovan admitted on Monday that he and the staff had kicked around the idea of inserting Caruso into the starting lineup last week, but couldn’t get over a few obstacles. Specifically, how to space out Caruso’s minutes.

While Caruso isn’t on a minutes restriction, the coaching staff does have a comfort zone in which they want to keep him – specifically in that 26-28 minute area.

Caruso, who is currently dealing with a sore elbow, has always been the ultimate soldier, doing what’s asked, but he also knows that at some point if the standings don’t improve for the Bulls, it’s time to take his leash off and let the dog hunt.

“You got to win games,’’ Caruso said. “I talked to my trainer, Arnie (Lee), (Monday) morning in just dealing with my elbow and being a little skeptical, cautious about it because I guard the best players every night, I do it in a way that’s physically demanding, but it’s one of those things where at a certain point in the season and a certain situation, you realize, ‘Alright, we gotta go now!’

“I don’t know if we’re at that point yet. We can easily win the next three, four, five games and things change. You just evaluate the situation.’’

Especially considering the value that Caruso brings.

Last season, he led the Bulls in plus/minus at a plus-199. The next closest was Coby White at a plus-146. This season, only Ayo Dosunmu was in the plus territory (plus-13), while Caruso was a minus-22. Not a big surprise considering the losses the Bulls have taken, and the fact that DeMar DeRozan was a minus-76, Nikola Vucevic a minus-55, and Zach LaVine minus-51.

Caruso, fresh off first-team All-Defensive honors last year, was obviously in Donovan’s closing lineup on most nights, and that’s where the minutes math didn’t add up. If Donovan was to start him, his middle stints would be difficult to manage.

“It’s one of those things where if you do start him, and you hypothetically give him three stints then his minutes in the first half are up around 15 or 16 minutes, and then you’re trying to close with him in a game … I’m not saying he can never do that, but I think the history shows us that if that’s done over a long period of time it becomes challenging,’’ Donovan said. “The most important thing with Alex is availability. He helps our team when he’s out there.’’

So until Caruso hears otherwise, his mentality is to just roll with the minutes he’s asked to play.

“I think my preference is doing whatever helps the team win,’’ Caruso said. “If we’re winning games then I think we’re doing the right things, and I think we’re still trying to figure that out.’’

Healthy return

After missing the last two games with an upper respiratory illness, Dosunmu returned to the rotation for the Bulls.

According to Donovan, Dosunmu went through the morning shootaround with no limitations, so was given the green light.

Mr. 10,000

In grabbing his fourth rebound against the Jazz on Monday, Andre Drummond became the 43rd player in NBA history to reach 10,000 rebounds. The big man joined Dennis Rodman and Pau Gasol as the only three players to tally their 10,000th career rebound while wearing a Bulls jersey.

Next Up In Chicago Bulls
Bulls learn he who hesitates is lost as search for offense continues
New lineup, same result, as Nuggets trump Bulls by playing the ‘Joker’
Film shows Zach LaVine, Bulls must improve on defense
Bulls’ defense struggles guarding three-point line, offense falters in loss to Nets
Bulls excited to begin In-Season Tournament
Marcus Jordan wants dad Michael to be best man when he weds Larsa Pippen
The Latest
Mandley_Mugshot.jpg
News
Bolingbrook man gets life sentence after killing woman with her 2-year-old daughter nearby
While responding to a suspicious vehicle call in January, Joliet police officers found Maya Smith, 24, dead with multiple gunshot wounds as her 2-year-old daughter sat unharmed in the backseat of the car.
By Violet Miller
 
Flanked by attorneys and supporters, former Ald. Edward Burke (14th) walks into the Dirksen Federal Courthouse Monday.
USA vs. Edward M. Burke
Ed Burke corruption trial off to slow start as once powerful politician faces those who may decide his fate
Burke wore a gray suit and tie with an American flag pin on his lapel. From time to time he could be seen reviewing paperwork, including questionnaires filled out by the potential jurors. But he mostly seemed to be taking it all in.
By Jon Seidel and Mariah Woelfel
 
Homewood-Flossmoor’s Carson Brownfield gets ready on the first day of practice.
High School Basketball
Homewood-Flossmoor welcomes new stars on the state’s first day of high school basketball practice
By Michael O’Brien
 
Young woman looking at herself from a handheld mirror inside Studs’ ear piercing studio.
Business
Ear-piercing studio Studs to open first Chicago site in Gold Coast
The trendy studio, popular with such celebrities like Zendaya and Kaia Gerber, plans to open multiple Chicago locations starting next year.
By Isabel Funk
 
merlin_117027658.jpg
Columnists
White House, state, city team up for pilot program to help migrants apply for work permits
Pilot clinic launching Thursday will serve about 150 migrants per day, allow applicants to apply for hundreds of dollars in fee waivers.
By Lynn Sweet
 