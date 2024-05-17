The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, May 17, 2024
Democracy Solutions Project Politics Elections

This change to Illinois election law denies voters a choice at the ballot

The new law, which limits ballot access after primary elections, is likely to lead to claims of ‘stolen elections’ for years to come, the League of Women Voters writes. Republicans have now filed a lawsuit against the law.

By  Becky Simon
   
SHARE This change to Illinois election law denies voters a choice at the ballot
A hand with a "Thank you for voting" sticker.

A voter shows her “Thank you for voting: sticker after casting her ballot in Chicago in the primary election on March 19, 2024.

Teresa Crawford/AP Photos

Exploring critical issues facing our democracy and searching for solutions.

The United States has a long history of using primary elections to whittle down the field of candidates for our major parties. While not flawless, primaries allow voters from each of the parties to democratically elect the candidate who will represent them in a general election.

When only one candidate is either running for or nominated by the party’s leadership, then, of course, no primary is needed. That one candidate simply advances to the general election.

On May 3, Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed Senate Bill 2412 into law (becoming Public Act 103-0586). The passage of a bill that amends the Illinois Election Code would generally be unremarkable, if not for the remarkable speed with which this bill passed the General Assembly and its likely long-term impact on how political parties select candidates to represent them in our general elections.

Of note is the amendment to the election code that removes almost all exceptions and limits voter choice by stating "… if there was no candidate for the nomination of the party in the primary, no candidate of that party for that office may be listed on the ballot at the general election.”

In other words, if, after the primary, a candidate from one party is going to run uncontested in the general election, an opposing party may not nominate a candidate to run against him/her in the general election.

Opinion bug

Opinion

It is hard to imagine how passage of this bill serves the interests of the citizens of Illinois.

The League of Women Voters encourages practices that provide the broadest voter representation possible, are expressive of voter choices and encourage those with minority opinions to participate. The League believes in representative government, with elected legislatures that proportionally reflect the people they represent, and we support systems that inhibit political manipulation.

Instituting unnecessary legislation that denies voters a choice, especially when it restricts ballot access for one of the two major political parties in Illinois, runs counter to these beliefs and is inconsistent with democratic principles in general.

Voters’ faith at risk, at a time of extreme partisanship

Equally troubling is that a majority party would push such legislation through the General Assembly along partisan lines in only two days. The bill was introduced in and passed the House on May 1 and introduced to the Senate on May 2, where it passed that same day. Over 36% of lawmakers abstained from the vote, presumably because they had not been given sufficient time to review and debate the bill.

Illinois Republicans have now sued over the law, saying the majority Democrats are blocking ballot access to potential candidates.

Complicating the situation more is the bill passed and became effective right in the middle of an election cycle. And it appears the General Assembly did so without consulting with the Illinois Board of Elections or considering the impact and cost of likely litigation.

The Illinois Board of Elections has already accepted candidate filings for the general election and figures to keep accepting them through June 3, which was the original deadline. Whether citizens will object to the law and file another lawsuit, or whether candidates will use the new law to contest the slating of opponents, remains to be seen.

Regardless, the fallout is likely to result in claims of stolen elections that will resonate for years to come and reduce voters’ faith in an already highly politicized and partisan environment.

Finally, the General Assembly’s hurried action denied the public the benefit of appearing at hearings and the opportunity to voice any concerns they had to their elected officials. The League of Women Voters believes in transparent and responsive government, something the citizens of our state were denied as part of this process.

Although after the fact, we encourage voters to write to their representatives in Springfield and voice their concerns about passage of SB2412. You may want to recommend delaying the bill’s implementation, or passing a law that requires a hearing on all partisan bills and no fewer than three days’ notice to all lawmakers before taking a vote.

But more importantly, we encourage you to let them know that voters expect better. Voters expect and deserve a voice.

Becky Simon is president of the League of Women Voters of Illinois.

The Sun-Times welcomes letters to the editor and op-eds. See our guidelines.

The Democracy Solutions Project is a collaboration among WBEZ, the Chicago Sun-Times and the University of Chicago’s Center for Effective Government, with funding support from the Pulitzer Center. Our goal is to help listeners and readers engage with the democratic functions in their lives and cast an informed ballot in the November 2024 election.

Next Up In Politics
Planned Parenthood now offering abortion pills via app across Illinois to expand access
Benedictine monk at Marmion Academy pleads guilty to battery, still lands on monastery's sex abuser list
Vice President Kamala Harris rallies troops, raises funds on Illinois trip: 'Time to roll up our sleeves'
Sister of crooked Bridgeport bank's CEO sentenced to 3 months in prison for her role in bank's collapse
Dolton Trustee Andrew Holmes fired as crisis responder after sex assault allegations
Dolton Trustee Andrew Holmes fired as crisis responder after sex assault allegations
The Latest
dear-abby-12880069-e1420416724734-524.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: A widow urges couples to put down phones and appreciate one another
As she mourns her husband, woman says people lucky enough to have a special someone should show their appreciation every day.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
georgia-nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Friday, May 17, 2024
By Georgia Nicols
 
Manager Pedro Grifol of the White Sox was ejected during the eighth inning of a game against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field on April 22 after he and Sox right fielder Gavin Sheets argued about balls and strikes.
White Sox
White Sox have mixed feelings about automated ball-strike calls system
Automated ball-strike calls can add excitement and make umpires accountable, players say. But the system can also remove part of the human element of the game.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Soldier Field
Sports Media
NFL schedule guru Mike North explains quirks in Bears’ 2024 slate
They’ll play the entire AFC South before facing an NFC North foe for the first time — in Week 11. They have a stretch of three consecutive home games followed by three consecutive road games. What gives?
By Jeff Agrest
 
Tribune Media To Sell Iconic Tribune Tower In Chicago
News
Chicago Tribune journalists file discrimination suit against paper
The lawsuit claims systematic pay disparities between female and male employees, as well as between Black and white employees under its current and previous owners.
By Kade Heather
 