Bulls rookie Julian Phillips is showing upside but needs playing time

The minutes have come sparingly for Julian Phillips.

Not that it’s a shock for the Bulls rookie. He’ll take the 10 minutes of work in four NBA games so far, and proudly bank them in the “just getting experience’’ vault.

Plus, the second-round pick (35th overall) knows heavy minutes will be coming his way, even if it will be in the G-League.

While second-year wing Dalen Terry has been spending a lot of practice time with the Windy City Bulls the last few weeks, Phillips has been getting all his practice time and workouts with the NBA roster. There’s been a method to the madness, however.

“I think one of things we tried to do early in the training camp was get (Phillips) acclimated to an NBA schedule, NBA routine, NBA practice,’’ coach Billy Donovan said. “There will be a time he will go (to Windy City) and start playing because he needs to be on the floor playing.’’

According to Donovan, because of the crowded depth chart, both Terry and Phillips will need to get playing time in the G-League sooner than later, with the organization already mapping out the first month of the Windy City schedule and how it coincides with the Bulls schedule.

But while Terry went through the G-League training camp, Phillips has been getting his runs in intrasquad scrimmages with the player development team after practices and shootarounds.

“I definitely think my development has improved since I got here, finding a routine that I like,’’ Phillips said on Wednesday. “Just even not playing a lot but still getting to learn a lot from the game, seeing it from a different point of view, seeing how the older guys approach the game. Watching the preparation they use and seeing how that translates on the court, all of it is a huge help with my development.’’

And where is that development?

According to Donovan, still on a steady incline.

Phillips came out of Tennessee with unbelievable athletic ability and a defensive mindset, and both of those traits have been on full display. He’s far from being anywhere close to a finished product, however.

“I think he’s got really good upside,’’ Donovan said of Phillips. “He does a lot of things instinctively for his position. Besides the skillset of putting the ball on the floor and shooting, I think a big part for guys like him that are wing players, a power forward, being able to cut and move and just randomly play and read things quickly, he really has a good knack for that.

“He’s clearly gotta get stronger, sometimes things are moving fast for him, which is probably normal for most young guys, but we definitely feel good about his upside.’’

Speaking of …

Terry was recalled from the Windy City Bulls before the game with the Suns, but the expectation is that he’ll be putting some miles on the car once the season starts for the G-League team on Friday.

Like Phillips, Terry has only appeared in four games for the Bulls this season, all in mop-up time, and needs some floor time.

Minute man

Guard Alex Caruso was well aware of how his name and minutes played have become synonymous with each other the last few seasons, but admitted that he’s to the point where he doesn’t even pay attention to it.

“In my career I’ve played in games where I went 30-plus (minutes) and games where I’ve played 10,’’ Caruso said. “Even in the structure of the game, I don’t count during the game or keep track of it. I might see it when I look at the box score after the game, but I don’t think there’s a set number that I need to play.’’

