The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, March 28, 2023
Bulls Sports NBA

Getting to the point: Bulls guard Zach LaVine is now free to score

Throughout the first half of the season, Bulls coach Billy Donovan went with a point guard-by-committee attack late in games, with LaVine and DeMar DeRozan taking over much of the responsibility. Now that Patrick Beverley has arrived, LaVine and DeRozan can focus on what they do best.

By  Joe Cowley
   
SHARE Getting to the point: Bulls guard Zach LaVine is now free to score
Bulls guard Zach LaVine has been on a scoring tear since the Patrick Beverley arrival in February.

Bulls guard Zach LaVine has been on a scoring tear since the Patrick Beverley arrival in February. Coincidence? Not really.

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

LOS ANGELES — There was a time early in his Timberwolves days when Zach LaVine was considered a point guard, free to be a playmaker with the ball in his hands.

Frankly, it was a position he quickly outgrew. He’s an elite scorer first and foremost.

So there’s a reason why so many games in the first half of the season became clunky, especially in the fourth quarter.

With Lonzo Ball (left knee) unavailable and Ayo Dosunmu not used most games in closing situations, Bulls coach Billy Donovan went with a point guard-by-committee approach with LaVine and DeMar DeRozan. The results weren’t good.

It’s yet another reason why the addition of Patrick Beverley has been so important.

Beverley is a disrupter on defense, but he also runs the point late in games. He knows how to get his teammates into the right sets and get the ball into the right hands.

The numbers don’t lie.

Related

In 55 games without Beverley, LaVine averaged 24 points and shot 46.5% from the field and 36.9% from three-point range. LaVine was coming off knee surgery, though, so some time to heal has helped.

But his numbers with Beverley entering the game against the Clippers on Monday were ridiculous.

In 15 games, LaVine was averaging 29.3 points and shooting 54.9% from the field and 45.5% from long range.

Freed of having to bring the ball up and get the Bulls into the right offensive sets, LaVine also has been more efficient late in games.

“Give credit to Pat for coming here and giving us a jump of life, vocal leader, energy, and give us credit for understanding the situation and going out there and playing desperate,’’ LaVine said. “I feel like I’m supposed to be doing this. You put the work in, trust the work, understand what you put into the game, and the game rewards you. It helps us get wins. Keeps us on the attack.’’

Beverley has taken some of the leadership responsibility off LaVine. It’s not a knock on the two-time All-Star, but his leadership volume is usually set at five.

“It’s at 10 all the time with [Beverley], and it’s not negativity,’’ Donovan said. “It’s 10 in terms of, ‘Let’s go!’ and I think it galvanizes our team.’’

It definitely has helped out LaVine, who had some playmaking responsibility taken off his plate, allowing him to do what he does best.

“His shot attempts are always going to go up when he’s aggressive,’’ Donovan said of LaVine’s recent hot streak. “If he can start out of the gate just being aggressive or getting downhill and making those quick decisions for shots, what ends up happening is it gets him more shot attempts, and it opens up everything for everybody else.’’

The future

Beverley likes the idea of one Chicago kid helping out another, but that’s not the only reason he has grabbed Dosunmu and put him firmly under his wing.

“Get him confidence, man,’’ Beverley said. “It’s a long season; it wears on you. With the change in the roles, for young guys, older guys, my position is it’s not competition. ‘You’re the future point guard. My job is to help you get there faster.’ ’’

Beverley can be found after every practice and shootaround running Dosunmu through a series of extra drills and work.

Next Up In Chicago Bulls
Bulls lose to Clippers but still like their direction
There’s no filling Michael Jordan’s shoes
Final Four field is totally nutty, but UConn’s fifth men’s title won’t be a strange outcome at all
Bulls’ Patrick Beverley keeps making opponents feel ‘squeezably soft’
Bulls’ Nikola Vucevic apologizes after being ejected by referee Tony Brothers
Bulls guard Patrick Beverley’s revenge tour starts Sunday in L.A., and Lakers are ready
The Latest
A worker installs solar panel on an airport garage in New York City. A partnership developed under Illinois’ Climate and Equitable Jobs Act will help ex-offenders train for green jobs.
Other Views
Training ex-offenders for green jobs is essential for economic equity
Under the Climate & Equitable Jobs Act, work force hubs will work with local nonprofits to identify and train candidates, including returning residents, for training in clean energy jobs.
By Tim Drea and Chynna Hampton
 
Bryant Gumbel will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award during the 44th Sports Emmy Awards on May 22 in New York.
Sports Media
Bryant Gumbel will receive Sports Emmy Lifetime Achievement Award
Gumbel’s career has spanned more than 50 years on NBC, CBS and HBO. He has hosted “Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel” on HBO since 1995. It has received 36 Sports Emmys.
By Joe Reedy | Associated Press
 
Poll worker Pranee Sheskey puts up a sign outside the Warner Park Community Recreation Center for the first day of early voting Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin voters began casting ballots in person in the state’s high-stakes Supreme Court race, hours before the two candidates were slated to meet for their only debate two weeks before Election Day. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) ORG XMIT: WIMG101
Columnists
Wisconsin residents can save the country by voting
This April 4 election will pick the swing vote on the state’s Supreme Court, which is dominated by a far-right majority. The Wisconsin race may even decide the next presidential election.
By Ben Jealous
 
ATT_021622_memberExclusive_eventChorus_1__1_.png
At the Table
At the Table with Lynn Sweet
Lynn Sweet was joined by freshmen in Congress, Jonathan Jackson and Delia Ramirez, and political strategists Aviva Bowen, Tom Bowen, Ron Holmes, Joanna Klonsky, Amy Qin, Tina Sfondeles and Fran Spielman to discuss the Chicago mayoral campaign.
By Sun-Times staff
 
Wrexham co-chairmen Rob McElhenney, left, and Ryan Reynolds speak during 2021 a press conference in Wrexham, Wales. Their club will play a friendly against Manchester United in San Diego on July 25.
Soccer
Ryan Reynolds’ Wrexham soccer club will play Manchester United in San Diego
The fifth-tier Welsh side has become a fan favorite since Hollywood stars Reynolds and Rob McElhenney bought it and launched a documentary series, “Welcome to Wrexham.”
By Bernie Wilson | Associated Press
 