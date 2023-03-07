The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, March 7, 2023
Bulls Sports NBA

Surprise, surprise, the Bulls find themselves in uphill must-win climb

There are a number of reasons why the Bulls are where they are with 17 regular-season games left, but all veteran Nikola Vucevic knew was he had to continue believing that the talent would turn it around.

By  Joe Cowley
   
SHARE Surprise, surprise, the Bulls find themselves in uphill must-win climb
Nikola Vucevic

With just 17 regular-season games left and needing a lot of things to go right just to make the play-in tournament, veteran Nikola Vucevic admittedly was surprised the Bulls are currently in this position.

Michael Reaves/Getty

Every game has to be treated like a must-win. 

All 17 of them left against the likes of Milwaukee, Denver, Sacramento and Philadelphia, to name a few.

And even then, the Bulls will need some help.

Indiana has to remain in the rearview mirror, while either Toronto or Washington has to stumble. A lot of moving pieces, and that’s just for the Bulls to get in the Eastern Conference play-in tournament.

So when veteran Nikola Vucevic was asked on Tuesday if he was surprised the Bulls find themselves facing this arduous journey, the center answered, “Of course.’’

“It’s not where we expected to be,’’ Vucevic said. “We know we have more talent and we should be better than we’ve shown. Sometimes things don’t work out the way you thought they would for whatever reason. It’s not always easy to deal with because you expect more and you want more and you put in more than what you’re getting, but it is what it is at this point.

“We have these last 17 games and we have to fight until the end, and hope things work out for us, we can get into the play-in and go from there. The whole season hasn’t been what we thought it would be.’’

It isn’t what many thought it would be.

While the Bulls used their share of smoke and mirrors to win the No. 6 seed last year and finish two games above play-in status, they still had two All-Stars in Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan, and won 46 games with a roster that spent more time in the training room than on the floor.

It wasn’t a championship roster by any means, but it was a core that an executive can like.

Or in the case of Bulls executive Arturas Karnisovas? Love.

Enough so that he brought it back mostly intact, adding Goran Dragic and Andre Drummond. Dragic is no longer with the team, while Drummond is a rotation player depending on the match-up that night.

Even when this season was nose diving at the trade deadline last month, Karnisovas opted to stay the course, becoming only one of two NBA teams – Cleveland was the other – to not make a single move.

And there the Bulls were as the practice at the Advocate Center wrapped up on Tuesday – getting ready to head off to the Mile High City and face a Nuggets team that was 30-4 at home.

“I made the comment when the season ended that this was going to be a really hard year,’’ coach Billy Donovan said when asked about where the Bulls have fallen. “The East had gotten better, and there were some things that really went our way. I don’t want to sit here and say that everything that happened our way was luck, but we had a lot of good fortune. We were very close to not even being a playoff team.’’

Donovan was asked then why was the decision made to stay intact with this group?

“I knew there were things we were going to have to do at a higher level and be better at, and one of the things I felt we’d be better at is offensively … being a little bit more random,’’ Donovan said. “Some of the areas we’ve gotten better at and some we haven’t.’’

On too many nights, many they haven’t.

Now they have no choice but to do something they haven’t all season long, and that’s play consistent basketball and rip off a winning streak.

That was Vucevic’s hope, because hope is really all they have left.

“Crazy things have happened in this league,’’ Vucevic said. “We know we have the talent, and that gives us belief. We just have to find a way to do it night in and night out.’’

Next Up In Chicago Bulls
Guard Zach LaVine is on a tear, so what do the Bulls have to show for it?
Bulls forward Javonte Green’s return from knee surgery now looking iffy
Bulls lose must-win game to Pacers as season all but slips away
Can the Bulls be fixed this season? There are still some major concerns
Bulls get a painful lesson in what a real playoff team should look like
Blown leads continue plaguing Bulls as Billy Donovan searches for a fix
The Latest
Cubs third baseman Patrick Wisdom makes a leaping catch during a spring training game against the Giants at Sloan Park.
Cubs
Soccer meets baseball: How training with a goalkeeper helped Cubs’ Patrick Wisdom at third base
Wisdom has already provided a defensive highlight this spring.
By Maddie Lee
 
Detroit Lions v Green Bay Packers
Bears
Aaron Rodgers’ flirtation with Jets may end up a boon to Bears
Tuesday, though, produced perhaps the most tangible sign that Rodgers could leave the NFC North and transfer his claim to the Bears franchise back to its rightful owner.
By Patrick Finley
 
Wyatt Kaiser takes a shot for Minnesota-Duluth last season.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks prospect Wyatt Kaiser using lessons from training last summer to push toward NHL
Four months of work with Minnesota-based trainer Tommy Powers made Kaiser “faster and stronger than ever” for his junior season at Minnesota-Duluth. Now, the 20-year-old defenseman could potentially sign with the Hawks within the next few weeks.
By Ben Pope
 
Illinois v Purdue
College Sports
Big Ten tournament is Purdue’s to lose — and don’t be surprised when that happens
Snip or slip? Here are the chances of each team, in order of seeding, to cut down the nets at the United Center.
By Steve Greenberg
 
Taste of Chicago entrance on Columbus Drive in 2019.
City Hall
Lightfoot proposal to move Taste of Chicago to park near Navy Pier opposed by local City Council members
Taste would be the same weekend as the city’s new NASCAR race — but with stock cars taking over Grant Park, the food fest would move to Polk Bros. Park next to the pier. Ald. Brendan Reilly called it a “planning disaster.”
By Fran Spielman
 