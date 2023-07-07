The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, July 7, 2023
Dennis Rodman faces up to new tattoo

Former Bulls star gets his girlfriend’s face inked onto his face.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
Dennis Rodman

Inking is nothing new for Dennis Rodman.

Don Emmert/AFP/Getty Images

Tattoos obviously are nothing new for former Bulls star and NBA champion Dennis Rodman. But his latest ink might have reached a new level even for him.

Rodman went to Van Johnson of “Black Ink Crew” on Thursday to have his girlfriend’s face tattooed on his face, TMZ Sports reported.

Dennis shared video of the new tattoo on social media. (It’s Rodman, so course there’s foul language in the video clip.)

Johnson told TMZ Sports that the art is “really real” and that it took about an hour to do the job.

“He was a champ, he sat through it,” Johnson said. “Pretty random, but he love the hell out that girl.”

Some fans on social media weren’t particularly thrilled with Rodman’s decision. “His girlfriend should have been against that. Shows her immaturity to NOT STOP him from doing this,” one fan wrote on Instagram.

