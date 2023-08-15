The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
NBA unveils In-Season Tournament schedule, and won’t be easy for Bulls

The Bulls will host the Nets and Magic, but then have tough road games in Toronto and Boston if they want to get out of the East Group C.

By  Joe Cowley
   
Zach LaVine

For the Bulls and Zach LaVine to get out of the East Group C in the NBA’s inaugural In-Season Tournament, they’ll have to get by the likes of the Celtics and Raptors.

Andrew Lahodynskyj/Getty

Last November wasn’t kind to the Bulls.

That 6-8 record included an embarrassing home loss to the Magic, as well as two losses to the Pelicans within a week.

If this roster wants to be able to make some noise in the NBA’s inaugural In-Season Tournament, November will need to be cleaned up.

The league announced the exact matchup dates on Tuesday, with the Bulls playing out of the East Group C.

That schedule included a Nov. 3 game against Brooklyn at the United Center, before hosting Orlando on Nov. 17. The Bulls will then play at Toronto on Nov. 24, and then try to advance to the eight-team knockout round by finishing group play in Boston on Nov. 28.

The six teams with the best records, as well as two wildcard teams, will come out of the East and West, with the knockout games to be played on Dec. 4-5, with the semifinals played in Las Vegas on Dec. 7. The championship will come two days later in Vegas.

Bulls vs. Nets

The Bulls handled Brooklyn easily last year, winning the season series 3-1. That included a 131-87 laugher, which was the debut of then-newly acquired point guard Patrick Beverley.

The Nets continued a roster facelift this summer, continuing to move on from the disaster that was the Kevin Durant, James Harden, Kyrie Irving experiment.

All eyes will be on Ben Simmons, and if he can regain a once respected game. If he can, the core of Cam Johnson, Mikal Bridges and Spencer Dinwiddie can be interesting.

Bulls vs. Magic

Orlando has one of the more talented young rosters in the league, but that’s the rub – young.

Rookie of the Year Paolo Banchero was the real deal, and the backcourt is loaded with Markelle Fultz, Gary Harris, Cole Anthony, Anthony Black and Jalen Suggs.

If this group can grow up this season, they could start being an issue for the rest of the Association.

Bulls at Raptors

The last time the Bulls went to Toronto and played a meaningful game was not that long ago.

Thanks to Zach LaVine playing hero ball in the second half and finishing with 39 points, the Bulls came back to beat Toronto in a first-round play-in game last April, 109-105.

The good news for the Bulls is the Raptors have taken a little step back, losing starting point guard Fred VanVleet in free agency. The bad news? Toronto still isn’t an easy place to play.

Bulls at Celtics

Gone is Marcus Smart, in is big man Kristaps Porzingis.

Boston is the early favorite to win the entire In-Season Tournament, according to the early betting lines, so it will be a big obstacle for the Bulls to try and overcome.

The two teams split the four-game regular season series last year, but things have changed in Beantown.


