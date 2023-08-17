With the NBA schedule released, here are five key games for the Bulls

Somewhere on the East Coast Tom Thibodeau was probably smiling.

Well, make that smirking. It is Thibs after all.

With the NBA releasing the full 2023-24 regular-season schedule on Thursday, one couldn’t help noticing the season finale for the Bulls.

“April 14, at New York.’’

Thibodeau’s former team better hope it’s a meaningless game.

Before coaching the Timberwolves and now the Knicks, Thibodeau was the second-most successful coach in Bulls history, restoring some pride to the organization in his five-year tenure.

His firing after the 2014-15 season was not only controversial, but a major misstep by the former Bulls regime. And while Thibodeau likes to downplay what the meetings with the Bulls means to him since his dismissal, the numbers don’t lie.

In 16 showdowns since 2015, Thibodeau-coached teams have an 11-5 record against the Bulls.

No big deal? Well, it’s not just the 2023-24 season finale that could carry weight. The Bulls will actually face Thibodeau and the Knicks three times in their final six games.

The reality of the situation is Thibodeau could in fact be the difference between the Bulls locking into a first-round playoff series or having to go the play-in route.

Here are the five key games not against Thibodeau and the Knicks:

Oct. 25, Oklahoma City at Bulls – How can the first game of an 82-game season carry weight? The Thunder are not only Billy Donovan’s former team, but have an up-and-coming roster that could be a very daunting early-season measuring stick for the Bulls.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is a star, while backcourt-mate Josh Giddey isn’t far behind. Then factor in what could be the NBA debut of 2022 first-round pick Chet Holmgren, and this isn’t the usual ease-into-the-season game.

Dec. 14, Bulls at Miami – Executive vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas hasn’t forgotten that the Bulls were three minutes away from eliminating Jimmy Butler and the Heat from a playoff appearance, losing late last April on South Beach.

The Bulls and Heat will see a lot of each other this season, and in playoff fashion. The NBA started scheduling teams against each other in back-to-backs a few years back, and Bulls-Heat will do it twice this season. Miami will play in Chicago on Nov. 18 and 20, and then play in Miami on Dec. 14 and 16.

Dec. 20, Los Angeles Lakers at Bulls – LeBron in the house. ‘Nuff said.

Jan. 22, Bulls at Phoenix – The last time the Bulls ventured into the Valley of the Sun, it was a complete embarrassment. Devin Booker cooked them for 51 points, and did so in just three quarters in the 132-113 blowout.

Phoenix could be a major problem for teams this season, adding Bradley Beal to go along with Booker and Kevin Durant, and it’s a game that will start a three-game West Coast trip that also includes a trip to L.A. to face the Lakers and then Portland.

April 1, Atlanta at Bulls – It’s only the Hawks, you say? Well, Bulls-Atlanta met four times last season, and the first three were epic finishes. On paper, the two are very similar organizations, hoping for greatness, but coming up closer to very mediocre.

This late-season showdown could be another barn burner.

