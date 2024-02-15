Bulls third-year guard Ayo Dosunmu closes first half hot to the touch

CLEVELAND – Ayo Dosunmu was warned that the stove was still hot.

Dang right the Bulls guard still went over there and touched it.

After putting together a career-best 29-point showing in Atlanta on Monday, Dosunmu was informed by teammates and coaches that the follow-up game for a young player looking for consistency is always the one to keep an eye on.

And while Dosunmu by no means had a down night in the loss to the Cavaliers on Wednesday – after all 12 points is still 12 points – he only scored three in crunch time as the Bulls squandered the lead in the final quarter and did account for three of the team’s 15 turnovers.

A dent in what was a really solid bounce-back season for the former Morgan Park standout? Not at all. But it was a reminder that there was still plenty of polishing to do.

Good thing the Bulls have an avid worker.

“Can he put his fingerprints on the game? We talk to our young guys a lot about that stuff,” coach Billy Donovan said when discussing Dosunmu’s Year 3 so far. “When you talk about elite players in the league, and I told DeMar (DeRozan) this (Wednesday), ‘Ayo had a career night (in Atlanta), it was great, right?’ Well DeMar had 29 points too, and it’s almost like, ‘OK, normal day at the office, right?’ That’s because people have become accustomed that he’s been pretty consistent throughout his career.

“I think that’s what these young guys have to fight for where you play 10 games, OK one or two you play poorly, but the other eight you play inside of a box and you’re pretty consistent and responsible, reliable in those situations.”

The fact that Dosunmu has been a reoccurring theme for the Bulls as they enter the break and have a chance to regroup for a final playoff push was good news in itself. While the former second-round pick hasn’t made the jump that Coby White has made, he has flashed.

Just look at his six games in February in which Dosunmu averaged 15.7 points per game while shooting an eye-popping 55.9% from three-point range on 5.7 attempts per contest.

Not bad for a guy that shot 37.6% from three as a rookie, and then followed that up with a dip of 31.2% last season.

Enter shooting coach and director of player development Peter Patton, who has paid dividends for both White and Dosunmu.

“Coach P has been tremendous with me,” Dosunmu said. “He has done a great job of allowing me to understand my shot and find out what’s the best way I can be effective using my jump shot. And he’s very blunt with me. We have a relationship where he can coach me hard.”

The same can be said of Donovan.

It’s no secret that Donovan is tougher on the younger players over the vets. He’s been particularly hard on Dosunmu at times. Maybe because he’s coached a player like him before back in his Florida Gator days.

One very familiar with Bulls fans.

“Having Joakim Noah, if you told Jo, ‘That’s hot, it’s going to burn your hand.’ He’s going to touch it anyway because he’s going to learn through his own experiences,” Donovan said. “You tell (former Gator) Al Horford that, he’s not touching it.

“Ayo’s touching the pot.”

Which Donovan was fine with, especially if it keeps pushing him to new heights.

“He’s got this stubbornness to him in a good way,” Donovan said. “I certainly never want to take that away from him, but there’s certain times when you do that it puts you and your teammates in harm’s way. Those are the learning experiences.

“In my conversations with Ayo early he wants it direct and he wants it at him, and I’m fine with that. I think he responds better to that.”

And if a few fingers are burnt along the way, so be it.