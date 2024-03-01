Onuralp Bitim’s years playing in Turkey contributing heavily to his preparedness for role with Bulls

Onuralp Bitim is a rookie in the NBA. Given his basketball experience, however, it’s almost unfair to characterize him that way.

Long before he signed a two-way contract with the Bulls last summer, which was converted to a standard deal last week, Bitim’s professional career began in Turkey at just 17 years old.

‘‘Playing professionally since such a young age helped me a lot because, in the end, basketball is universal,’’ Bitim said.

Bitim had played in only two games for the Bulls before their double-overtime victory Wednesday against the Cavaliers. He got three minutes of playing time in their 22-point loss to the Nuggets on Nov. 4 and two minutes in their 17-point loss to the Celtics on Feb. 22.

On Wednesday, however, he finished with 10 points and six rebounds in 27 minutes. His father, Mustafa, was in attendance.

‘‘It was the best moment in my life,’’ said Bitim, who averaged 16.7 points and 32.1 minutes in 12 games for the Windy City Bulls of the G League.

Both Bitim’s parents are former pros who played for a number of teams in Turkey. Like him, his dad was a swingman. His mother, Hilal, who played for the Turkish national team, was a point guard. Asked who was the better player, Bitim pleaded the fifth, crediting both for influencing his game.

‘‘[My mom] tells me that I got my IQ and vision from her,’’ Bitim said. ‘‘My dad says that the athleticism and other things are from him.’’

Bitim is primed to earn a spot in Bulls coach Billy Donovan’s rotation in the wake of Patrick Williams’ season-ending foot surgery and Torrey Craig’s extended absence with a sprained knee.

Before the game against the Bucks, Donovan commended the approach Bitim took in making the leap to the NBA.

‘‘I have so much respect for him coming all the way over here,’’ Donovan said. ‘‘This was not a guy that came in from overseas and was a lottery pick. He picked up everything, came over here and said, ‘I’m going to go for it.’ I have a lot of admiration for that.’’

Caruso update

Guard Alex Caruso was available Friday against the Bucks after injuring his right hamstring in the fourth quarter of the Bulls’ loss Tuesday to the Pistons.

Donovan said there wasn’t really a concern it was a major injury, but the Bulls opted to err on the side of caution and rested him against the Cavs.

‘‘He knows his body,’’ Donovan said. ‘‘He’s been in the league for a while and communicates well. He’s one of those guys, more often than

not, that’s going to push to play. He understands, too, that you don’t want to have a situation where it lingers.’’

‘Funky’ game

The 9 p.m. tipoff Friday isn’t standard.

The Bucks were playing their second late game in the last eight days. Their first was in a victory last Friday against the Timberwolves. ESPN’s broadcast schedule was the reason for the late tip.

‘‘Last night we get in, and you’re thinking as a staff, ‘What do we do?’ ’’ Bucks coach Doc Rivers said before the game. ‘‘Do you wake them up? Do you do film? Do they rest the entire day, which is too

much? It’s just a funky game. I thought the Minnesota game was because of [the 9 p.m. tipoff], and I think tonight will be.’’

