The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, March 1, 2024
Bulls Sports

Onuralp Bitim’s years playing in Turkey contributing heavily to his preparedness for role with Bulls

Long before he signed a two-way contract this summer, which was converted to a standard deal last week, Bitim’s professional career began in Turkey at just 17 years old.

By  Annie Costabile
   
SHARE Onuralp Bitim’s years playing in Turkey contributing heavily to his preparedness for role with Bulls
Bulls Nuggets Basketball

Bitim had played in only two games for the Bulls before their double-overtime victory Wednesday against the Cavaliers.

David Zalubowski/AP

Onuralp Bitim is a rookie in the NBA. Given his basketball experience, however, it’s almost unfair to characterize him that way.

Long before he signed a two-way contract with the Bulls last summer, which was converted to a standard deal last week, Bitim’s professional career began in Turkey at just 17 years old.

‘‘Playing professionally since such a young age helped me a lot because, in the end, basketball is universal,’’ Bitim said.

Bitim had played in only two games for the Bulls before their double-overtime victory Wednesday against the Cavaliers. He got three minutes of playing time in their 22-point loss to the Nuggets on Nov. 4 and two minutes in their 17-point loss to the Celtics on Feb. 22.

On Wednesday, however, he finished with 10 points and six rebounds in 27 minutes. His father, Mustafa, was in attendance.

‘‘It was the best moment in my life,’’ said Bitim, who averaged 16.7 points and 32.1 minutes in 12 games for the Windy City Bulls of the G League.

Both Bitim’s parents are former pros who played for a number of teams in Turkey. Like him, his dad was a swingman. His mother, Hilal, who played for the Turkish national team, was a point guard. Asked who was the better player, Bitim pleaded the fifth, crediting both for influencing his game.

‘‘[My mom] tells me that I got my IQ and vision from her,’’ Bitim said. ‘‘My dad says that the athleticism and other things are from him.’’

Bitim is primed to earn a spot in Bulls coach Billy Donovan’s rotation in the wake of Patrick Williams’ season-ending foot surgery and Torrey Craig’s extended absence with a sprained knee.

Before the game against the Bucks, Donovan commended the approach Bitim took in making the leap to the NBA.

‘‘I have so much respect for him coming all the way over here,’’ Donovan said. ‘‘This was not a guy that came in from overseas and was a lottery pick. He picked up everything, came over here and said, ‘I’m going to go for it.’ I have a lot of admiration for that.’’

Caruso update

Guard Alex Caruso was available Friday against the Bucks after injuring his right hamstring in the fourth quarter of the Bulls’ loss Tuesday to the Pistons.

Donovan said there wasn’t really a concern it was a major injury, but the Bulls opted to err on the side of caution and rested him against the Cavs.

‘‘He knows his body,’’ Donovan said. ‘‘He’s been in the league for a while and communicates well. He’s one of those guys, more often than
not, that’s going to push to play. He understands, too, that you don’t want to have a situation where it lingers.’’

‘Funky’ game

The 9 p.m. tipoff Friday isn’t standard.

The Bucks were playing their second late game in the last eight days. Their first was in a victory last Friday against the Timberwolves. ESPN’s broadcast schedule was the reason for the late tip.

‘‘Last night we get in, and you’re thinking as a staff, ‘What do we do?’ ’’ Bucks coach Doc Rivers said before the game. ‘‘Do you wake them up? Do you do film? Do they rest the entire day, which is too
much? It’s just a funky game. I thought the Minnesota game was because of [the 9 p.m. tipoff], and I think tonight will be.’’

Next Up In Chicago Bulls
For Northwestern hoops great Billy McKinney, ‘huge honor’ is a long time coming
Does Bulls rookie Onuralp Bitim have staying power? The secret is out
Bulls bounce back from embarrassment to beat Cavaliers in double overtime
Bulls guard Coby White trying to figure out the right work-life balance
Bulls lose in embarrassing fashion at home to 9-win Pistons
Concerns surrounding Lonzo Ball’s rehab progress growing for Bulls
The Latest
Pope Francis appoints new cardinal Archbishop of Chicago Blase J. Cupich during the Ordinary Public Consistory at St. Peter’s Basilica. | Franco Origlia/Getty Images
Columnists
Archbishop or AARP card? When Cardinal Blase Cupich turns 75, will Pope Francis keep him on?
Although Sneed is told Cardinal Cupich has yet to officially tender his mandatory resignation, do not place a bet on the pope accepting it. Cupich is already one the pope’s key leadership people.
By Michael Sneed
 
Cubs left-hander Justin Steele makes his first Spring Training start of the year at Sloan Park in Mesa, AZ. 03-01-2024.
Cubs
Cubs left-hander Justin Steele satisfied with first spring-training start
Manager Craig Counsell said he’ll wait at least another turn in the rotation to name his Opening Day starter.
By Maddie Lee
 
Columnists
When it comes to Illinois pensions, the problem ‘is getting better, not worse’
Pensions costs as a percentage of the budget are declining, former state rep. Mark Batinick, a Republican, notes. But he also cautions that much of the money for new spending comes from fixing the pension problem, not ‘budget magic.’
By Rich Miller
 
NFL Combine Football
Bears
WRs Malik Nabers, Rome Odunze eye possible chance to play with Caleb Williams on Bears
With the No. 9 overall pick, the Bears could be in reach of a top wide receiver — a significant need.
By Jason Lieser
 
Chicago Police Officer Ella French wears her dress uniform and stands before an American flag in a portrait photo.
Crime
Jurors could begin deliberating fate of man accused of murdering Officer Ella French as early as Tuesday
It appears the defense does not plan on calling many, if any witnesses to the stand. In a court filing ahead of the trial, attorneys said the accused gunman, Emonte Morgan, may or may not testify in his own defense.
By Matthew Hendrickson
 