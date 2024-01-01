With Zach LaVine’s return imminent, will he give Bulls what they need?

The turnaround has been drastic but needed.

Coach Billy Donovan knew if his Bulls team was going to rebound from the embarrassment of the first six weeks of the regular season, it had to start and finish on the defensive end.

After all, that was the strength of the roster throughout the 2022-23 campaign, and that’s what was being counted on with this current group. Yes, Jevon Carter and Torrey Craig were offseason additions because of their ability to spread the floor with outside shooting, but they were also two more tremendous defensive players for Donovan to have on the chessboard.

Carter, Craig, none of it was working early on, however.

The Bulls were 22nd in defensive rating (116) and 29th in defensive rebounding (grabbing 30 per game) after being humiliated by the Celtics on Nov. 28.

Rock bottom, and maybe the wakeup call that this team needed.

Since that Boston massacre, the Bulls were fifth in defensive rating (113.2) and moved up to 10th in defensive rebounding (33.4 per game).

“I do think our defense has taken a jump over these last 12-13 games,” Donovan said. “That’s been pretty significant. We’ve been able to offset some of the (inconsistent shooting) because of that.”

What no one in the organization will say, however, was another reason the defense improved.

That loss to the Celtics was also the last game Zach LaVine (right foot) played in, shutdown to rehab the injury and make sure he has no setbacks with it. The 15 games since LaVine went into street clothes is when the defense turned around, while the team has also posted a 10-5 record.

The good news is LaVine was part of a defense that finished fifth in defensive rating last season, so it’s there. But with him and his representation all for being traded, will LaVine sacrifice to the level that’s needed on that end of the floor when he is ready to return?

He was assigned to Windy City on Monday to start practicing, so he could be back as early as later this week if there are no setbacks.

What he returns as remains the most important question the Bulls need answered with the calendar now flipped to 2024. This defense must stay top five if this is going to be more than stuck in mediocrity.

“Fighting for consistency,” Donovan said. “It’s really hard in this league to be consistent. If we could be collectively a really good defensive team, and obviously someone like Alex (Caruso) is elite, and Ayo (Dosunmu) has potential, Patrick (Williams) has potential, DeMar (DeRozan) has a high IQ, but we have to be there for each other.”

The two other important questions for ’24?

2. What will be LaVine’s future? – The next important date is Jan. 15, when the rest of the players that signed contract extensions last summer will be eligible to be traded. While the market for LaVine has been all but silent, movement around the league should start heating up.

But the Bulls are also prepared to keep LaVine if need be, looking to try moving him in the offseason.

What they will need from the guard either way is for him to buy in to what they’ve been doing in his absence. That will obviously help the Bulls, but also help LaVine by showing possible suitors that he does bring value.

3. Is DeRozan a keeper? – The veteran has proven to be invaluable to this team this season, especially with injuries to LaVine and Nikola Vucevic. Not just with his play but his leadership.

DeRozan is a free agent this summer, so the Bulls need to either get serious about extending him or start thinking about moving him by the time the Feb. 8 trade deadline comes and goes.

