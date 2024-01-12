The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, January 12, 2024
Bulls Sports NBA

Bulls’ Ring of Honor ceremony misses Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, Dennis Rodman; Jerry Krause booed

Krause, the Bulls’ general manager during their run of six championships who died in 2017, was announced to a collection of boos by fans, bringing to tears his widow, Thelma, there to represent him.

By  Annie Costabile
   
merlin_118396714.jpg

Former Chicago Bulls player Michael Jordan is honored on the Jumbotron during the inaugural Ring Honor halftime ceremony at the Chicago Bulls and San Francisco Golden State Warriors game at United Center, Friday, Jan. 12, 2024. | Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Seconds after the halftime buzzer sounded Friday, the lights at the United Center dimmed and yellow ropes came out, separating fans from the court, which was no longer fit for a basketball game.

The stage and chairs set up awaited the Bulls’ inaugural Ring of Honor class, featuring the 1995-96 team, former coach Phil Jackson and a number of front-office executives and coaches. As the trail of honorees emerged from the tunnel, a soft cheer carried through the arena.

Chicago rapper Common was the voice of a tribute video that played before Neil Funk introduced the class.

Artis Gilmore was the first to be announced, followed by Johnny “Red” Kerr, who was represented by his son, Matt. The names that followed included the Bulls’ first general manager, Dick Klein, three-time All-Star Bob Love and “the Original Bull” Jerry Sloan.

Jerry Krause, the Bulls’ general manager during their run of six championships who died in 2017, was announced to a collection of boos by fans, bringing to tears his widow, Thelma, there to represent him.

After a brief halftime discussion with his team, Warriors coach Steve Kerr joined his former teammates on the court for the celebration. Before the game, Kerr gave Jackson high praise for his ability to set a standard that resulted in two three-peat title runs. Jackson received the loudest recognition from fans.

“What Phil did year after year was set expectations, set a standard and then drove a culture of inclusivity, inspiration, of beauty,” Kerr said. “It was a feeling that you couldn’t wait to come to the gym every day because you knew you’re part of something special, and that was Phil’s genius.”

After missing the gala Thursday night at the United Center, Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen and Dennis Rodman were once again absent from the halftime celebration. Rodman’s absence was a result of the weather, but Jordan and Pippen have been absent from the organization for years, and not as a result of canceled flights.

The show went on without them.

