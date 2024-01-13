No Wemby, no problem? Not so much as Bulls get pushed to end by Spurs

SAN ANTONIO – With it being the second night of a back-to-back, Spurs coach Gregg Popovich rested rookie sensation Victor Wembanyama on Saturday.

The Bulls needed every break they could get.

Despite taking on a seven-win San Antonio team without arguably its best player, it took some late-game heroics to edge the home team, and Nikola Vucevic was a big reason why.

It didn’t hurt that LaVine finished with only 10 points in the 122-116 Bulls win, especially because he continued building up his assist (seven against the Spurs) and rebounding (six) numbers. At this point, versatile LaVine performances are a win-win for the organization.

Not only does it help stack up wins – the Bulls (19-22) are now 4-1 since he returned from his right foot injury – but maybe, just maybe, it will help start building up the trade market for the guard’s services. Because up until this point, that market has been silent.

Bulls coach Billy Donovan is more concerned with what LaVine has looked like since he’s returned, and specifically how he’s integrated himself into the style of play the team put together while he was in street clothes.

It starts with the way LaVine has been attacking the paint and quicker decision making.

“The more aggressive he can be making quick decisions and being really decisive, it’s going to open up a lot of things for himself and the team,” Donovan said. “The one thing I feel like he’s done is he’s making quicker decisions, he’s trying to get off the ball, he’s doing those things.”

That didn’t mean it was an easy night, however, as the Spurs cut the lead to just a point with 48 seconds left before a Vucevic three-pointer with 31 seconds left all but iced the game.

“It always feels good to hit a big shot at the end of the game,” Vucevic said. “Really happy I made the shot, but more happy that it helped us win the game.”

Alex Caruso then finished the Spurs off from the free throw line.

Welcome back, Carter

The Bulls jumped to sign free agent guard Jevon Carter right when free agency began last offseason, inking the veteran to a three-year, $20 million deal.

The urgency to play him lately, however, is far from an exciting jump.

Before the game against the Spurs, Carter fell behind Dalen Terry in the rotation, playing only four minutes in last Monday’s Charlotte game, and then getting back-to-back DNPs (Did Not Play) Coach’s Decision.

According to Donovan, he wanted size against Houston and so went with Terry over Carter, and then against the Warriors just wanted to reward Terry for playing well.

Plus, Donovan admittedly wasn’t digging the 10-man rotation.

“I think the thing that has always been a little bit tough to do is to play 10 people because inevitably those ninth and 10th guys, it’s five minutes here, four minutes there and it’s hard to get into a flow,” Donovan said. “Javon is really professional, comes in and gets his work in, and I’m sure he wants to play, wants to be out there.”

The veteran was rewarded in the win over the Spurs, however, as Carter outplayed Terry, scoring 14 points in 24 minutes of work.

Turning heel

Patrick Williams missed the Spurs game, once again dealing with lingering issues with the injured right ankle.

According to Donovan, the pain in the ankle was also affecting his heel, so the decision was made by the medical staff to sit Williams in the second game of the back-to-back.

The feeling was he would be ready to play by Monday when the Bulls play the Cavaliers.

