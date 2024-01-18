The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, January 18, 2024
Communication key for Bulls forward Patrick Williams moving forward

Williams has been dealing with the right ankle injury for quite some times, and according to both Williams and coach Billy Donovan, it very well could be a season-long issue. What Donovan wants to make sure Williams does is communicate it with the medical staff.

By  Joe Cowley
   
Billy Donovan and Patrick Williams

Patrick Williams may have to deal with his right ankle issue all season long. What Bulls coach Billy Donovan wants from the forward is communication throughout the process.

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

TORONTO – There’s a fine line between playing hurt and hurting the team, and Patrick Williams is learning how to communicate that.

Or at least he better be.

After missing the last two games with inflammation in his right ankle, the Bulls forward returned to the rotation on Thursday, and did so hopefully a little better equipped to handle the injury moving forward.

According to both Williams and coach Billy Donovan, the ankle could be an issue the remainder of the season, and the key will be Williams being on the same page as the medical staff.

“I think the biggest thing for him is he’s got to do a really good job communicating,” Donovan said. “There’s like a balance he’s trying to find where it’s like, ‘OK, you’re at the halfway point of the season, everybody’s body is beaten up to a certain standpoint, you’re dealing with things, but then you have to determine what things are preventing you from going out there and doing your job, and what are the things you need to fight through?’

“I do think this situation with the ankle was preventing him from doing his job. I do think it is something we’re going to have to maintenance because he missed two games, and I always felt that when you get a series of games after something like this, you kind of can see how he responds to it. We certainly have to look after him and make sure he’s OK, take his temperature, take his pulse and see where he’s at.”

That’s where it falls on Williams. Not an easy ask, especially for a player that didn’t miss a game last season and is in a contract year this season.

There’s pressure to perform – good or bad.

“He’s not one of those guys where, ‘Hey, I don’t feel great today, my ankle is bothering me,’ “ Donovan added. “He’s not a complainer or a guy that brings a lot of issues. But he’s got to communicate more so that he’s not setting himself back where something could be resolved in 24 hours or 48 hours and it takes five days instead. But I think he’s getting better at handling it.”

Tragic loss

Not only did Nikola Vucevic know Dejan Milojevic as a great basketball player and mind, but an even better person.

That’s why Milojevic’s death impacted so many.

The former Serbian basketball player and Golden State assistant coach died of an apparent heart attack Wednesday at the age of 46, and Vucevic spoke about him before the game with the Raptors.

I met him when he came with the Warriors, at games and things like that,” Vucevic said. “Obviously, I’ve known of him since I was very young. He was a great player overseas and very well respected. But also known as not just a basketball guy but a fantastic person. From the few times I spoke to him he was always very, very positive, great energy, so it’s very tragic that such a young person, and obviously you also feel for his family. His wife, two kids, very sad. A shock for a lot of people worldwide, not just in basketball, but especially back home.”

The Warriors have postponed their last two scheduled games.

Shouldering the load

Ayo Dosunmu was struggling to get through the loss in Cleveland after injuring his shoulder in that game, but after some limitations in practice and treatment, the guard was back at it against the Raptors.

Dosunmu returned to his normal bench role and had no minute restrictions.

