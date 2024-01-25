The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, January 25, 2024
Bulls Sports NBA

Zach LaVine trade market has spark, but injury concerns could douse it

LaVine is now at least another week away from being re-evaluated with his sprained right ankle/foot injury, which could drag on beyond the trade deadline. Meanwhile, there’s finally a pulse on the trade front for the Bulls.

By  Joe Cowley
   
SHARE Zach LaVine trade market has spark, but injury concerns could douse it
Zach LaVine

There’s finally some sparks around the Zach LaVine trade market, but those flames could be doused as there are also further concerns with LaVine’s right ankle/foot injury.

Frank Gunn/AP

LOS ANGELES — Coach Billy Donovan isn’t one for playing the prediction game, and he wasn’t going to start Thursday when asked if guard Zach LaVine, recovering from a sprained right ankle, has played his last game in a Bulls uniform.

“I have no idea. I really don’t,” Donovan said. “There’s been nothing that I’ve had communicated as it leads into this [Feb. 8] trade deadline where it’s been, ‘Hey, he’s staying here’ [or] ‘We’re moving him.’ There’s been nothing like that. I’d hate to even speculate.

“I’ve always taken the approach that this is our team — taken the approach that he’s going to be with us the whole entire year, and I hope he can get healthy. . . . I go into it [believing] he’s going to be here for the rest of the season. That’s how I view it.”

LaVine’s situation continues to take on new layers during the Bulls’ three-game West Coast trip, which continued Thursday night against the Lakers at Crypto.com Arena.

First and foremost is his health. After he sprained the ankle last week in Toronto, the initial timetable for his return was one to two weeks. But that has changed, according to Donovan, who said LaVine is also having problems again with his right foot, which kept him out of 17 games from late November to early January.

“It’s a combination of everything,” Donovan said. “I think [his] foot has definitely flared up. I think the ankle has contributed to it. He has a lot of discomfort all around there. I think everything has been impacted with the ankle sprain. The hope was some of the pain would subside, but with where he’s at right now . . . it’s probably going to be another week before he’s reevaluated again.”

That’s early February just to be checked out again by the Bulls’ medical staff, then at least another week before he could return to the court — meaning he could be in street clothes still at the trade deadline.

On that front, interest in LaVine might finally be building. The Pistons were the first team other than the Lakers to reportedly speak to the Bulls about LaVine, but a source familiar with the situation downplayed how serious those talks were and said other teams have put out feelers to gauge the Bulls’ asking price for the two-time All-Star.

Detroit media outlets have reported that any deal the Pistons make would not include Cade Cunningham, Ausar Thompson, Jaden Ivey or Jalen Duran. If the Bulls are working within those parameters with a trade partner, it may be an indication they’d take anything to rid themselves of the $138 million LaVine has left on his contract over the next three years — essentially an admission by the Bulls’ front office that they made a mistake giving LaVine a maximum contact when they did.

The outside hope is that the Pistons-Bulls rumors could jump-start a trade market for LaVine that has been stagnant for months. But that becomes complicated if LaVine’s ankle and foot are bigger issues than first thought, hampering his availability no matter where he’s playing.

“He wants to play. He loves playing,” Donovan said. “I think it’s frustrating for him that he can’t play.”

Next Up In Chicago Bulls
Bulls’ Billy Donovan nowhere near hot seat, knows it can change quickly
While the East stays aggressive on the trade front, the Bulls stand pat
Bulls guard Coby White continues rise to stardom on big stage
Bulls can’t hold off Suns team full of star power
Bulls’ Zach LaVine and Lonzo Ball to reunite, just not on the court
Like it or not, Illinois’ Terrence Shannon Jr. is back on the court and already dominating again
The Latest
A hospital emergency room sign
Suburban Chicago
Barrington student struck, killed by Metra train: ‘Our whole community is devastated’
Marin Lacson, 17, died from blunt-force injuries suffered in the crash Thursday, the Lake County coroner reported.
By The Daily Herald
 
The late Mike Hanson showed the beautiful markings of a sauger from the Illinois River. Credit: Dale Bowman
Sports
Midwest Walleye Challenge gives Illinois anglers chance to aid learning and win
The Illinois Department of Natural Resources announced that Illinois anglers may engage in the virtual Midwest Walleye Challenge to aid in learning about the fishery and to compete.
By Dale Bowman
 
Some Chicago Board of Education members, including Elizabeth Todd-Breland on the left, are critical of charter schools.&nbsp;
Education
CPS renews contracts for charter schools — with shorter terms
Charter schools have faced increasing scrutiny and shorter renewal terms in recent years as calls grow for accountability, particularly around special education and finances. The board renewed contracts Thursday with 49 schools for terms between one and four years.
By Nader Issa and Sarah Karp | WBEZ
 
CPD_05.JPG
Crime
Attempted kidnapping of teen in Portage Park prompts CPD alert
A 14-year-old was walking Tuesday afternoon near Long and Pensacola avenues when a man carrying a camera pursued her. She ran to a nearby school.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 
A creative writing teacher (Martin Freeman) gives special attention to one teenage protégé (Jenna Ortega) in “Miller’s Girl.”
Movies and TV
‘Miller’s Girl’ the tedious tale of an ineffectual teacher and his infatuated student
Jenna Ortega in deadpan mode again as young writer viewed as a budding talent by her over-the-hill advisor.
By Richard Roeper
 