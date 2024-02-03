Zach LaVine’s season-ending surgery casts dark cloud over Bulls future

Zach LaVine no longer needs to worry about shopping for real estate in the Detroit area.

Actually, with the news that the Bulls released regarding the two-time All-Star guard on Saturday, he need not worry about new real estate anytime soon.

With the trade deadline five days away, LaVine and his representation Klutch Sports opted to undergo season-ending right foot surgery that will sideline him for the next four to six months, all but killing any trade possibilities the organization was working on for LaVine.

No Detroit, no salary dump with Sacramento, no teaming up with LeBron James and Anthony Davis in Los Angeles like Klutch was hoping for.

Nothing.

LaVine isn’t going anywhere, and if the front office doesn’t pivot off their current philosophy in the next five days, the Bulls aren’t either for the foreseeable future.

While life without LaVine on the court has become commonplace this season – he had only played in 25 games entering Game 50 against the Kings – his max contract now all but suffocates any plans executive vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas had in trying to break through from underneath the ice and take a deep breath of flexibility.

To put it in perspective, that once elite backcourt of Lonzo Ball and LaVine that helped catapult the Bulls into first place during the first half of the 2021-22 season are guaranteed to make $65 million next season having missed a combined 288 games since Jan. 14. 2022.

An even bigger smack of reality?

They will go into next season full of uncertainties, especially Ball, who will be trying to come back from a cartilage transplant that is yet to see an NBA player successfully return from.

Yes, they will try to get another medical exemption from Ball’s $21 million, but even so the plan that Karnisovas was working from was moving off LaVine – either in the next week or the summer – then trying to stay the course by extending veteran DeMar DeRozan and also taking care of restricted free agent Patrick Williams.

If LaVine can’t be moved then by then – the Bulls new reality – then DeRozan and possibly even Alex Caruso need to be traded this week, kicking off a rebuild that Karnisovas hasn’t wanted to revisit.

“In my conversations with them that … There was never, ‘This is our plan and this is what we’re doing.’ “ coach Billy Donovan said of a possible pivot. “I’m 1000% confident that I will be a part of those conversations and assured, ‘OK, this is what happened, this is what our team looks like going toward next year.’ I just don’t know when those conversations will take place. This just happened. I’m sure Arturas and (general manager) Marc (Eversley) and Jerry and Michael (Reinsdorf) will all be talking about those things.”

They better talk quickly.

What Donovan did want to dispel is the idea that LaVine and Klutch opted for surgery rather than be traded somewhere they didn’t want to go. While the timeline was fuzzy, especially because the team just extended LaVine another week before another re-evaluation, Donovan said that extension was for the guard to meet with more specialists. The Bulls medical staff was in on those conversations and final decisions, according to the coach.

“Everybody has been in lock-step,” Donovan added. “I think our medical guys were part of the conversations when they talked about it.”

Good to know, but now it’s about the remaining players dealing with the unknown.

“Out of my control completely,” Caruso said, when asked if he felt he could now be on the move. “We’ve got five more games until All-Star Break to where I can mentally relax, so whatever they decide to do is kind of their decision. My job as an employee of this team is to show up and do my duty, which is to go out and play basketball every night and that’s kind of what I’m focused on.”