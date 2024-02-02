Sloppy paint job has left the Bulls little maneuverability at deadline

This is not the work of a master artist with a script brush in hand.

No, this paint job was an old, rusted tray, an 18-inch used roller, and very little regard for neatness.

That’s how this Bulls front office has painted itself into this corner.

Small-picture mindset, missed opportunity, and lack of aggressiveness.

And now with yet another NBA trade deadline bearing down on them, executive vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas and general manager Marc Eversley find themselves with very little wiggle room to get out of the roster mess they created.

Several league sources continued to tell the Sun-Times that while the Bulls have been active in trying to get out of the Zach LaVine max contract, most of the roster has not been seriously discussed as trade possibilities.

Could that change as Feb. 8 approaches? Absolutely, but the growing opinion was if LaVine’s contract can’t be moved the Bulls would likely make a smaller tweak to the current lineup, possibly moving an Andre Drummond if the right deal presented itself.

The bar at the Advocate Center remained set at full steam ahead to a play-in game, with the hope of reaching the playoffs. A bar that obviously is much easier to step over than crawl under at this point.

Mediocrity at its finest.

Karnisovas has made it very clear both behind the scenes and publicly that blowing up this roster and rolling the dice for a loaded 2025 draft class isn’t on the table.

But what exactly is?

Even if they can find a buyer for LaVine, the likelihood of it being anything more than a salary dump deal is shrinking each day. What Bulls fans need to prepare themselves for is LaVine could be shipped out for several bad contracts and very little draft capital coming back.

It would be Karnisovas and Eversley admitting that maxing LaVine was a major error, and this is not a duo that likes admitting their mistakes.

It might be time.

Here is a list of the best trade assets the Bulls have with the deadline on the horizon:

1. Alex Caruso – There is no question that Caruso is head and shoulders the best asset they have to move, possibly getting back a young player and a protected pick. He’s also the best player for the Bulls to keep, however, considering a contract that will pay him $9.8 million next season.

Unless a team comes in with an offer the Bulls can’t refuse, Caruso isn’t going anywhere. He is the culture that coach Billy Donovan is trying to establish, and the hope is they can try working on an extension this upcoming summer. CHANCE OF BEING TRADED: 10%

2. Coby White – Like Caruso, White is as untouchable as a player can be on a 23-26 team. He has basically saved the season for the Bulls with LaVine’s injury issues, and just signed a three-year, $36-million deal that he’s already outplayed in Year 1. CHANCE OF BEING TRADED: 0.5%

3. Andre Drummond – Contending teams would love the idea of adding Drummond as a back-up big and another body to throw at the likes of a Joel Embiid or Nikola Jokic in a playoff series. The veteran has been a stellar rebound for the Bulls and does have an expiring contract. Don’t expect much back, however. Maybe a young struggling big and a second-round pick at best. CHANCE OF BEING TRADED: 60%

4. DeMar DeRozan – At age 34, the veteran forward is still a mid-range bucket at any point in a game. He has an expiring contract that teams might like, but the Bulls also love his leadership and are leaning toward a contract extension in the offseason. Something would have to blow them out of the water. CHANCE OF BEING TRADED: 25%

5. Zach LaVine – LaVine’s right foot needs at least another week to be re-evaluated and will likely be a season-long issue of pain tolerance. Then factor in his max contract? To move him at this point the Bulls would just be giving him away to get off the money. CHANCE OF BEING TRADED: 15%

