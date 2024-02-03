The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, February 3, 2024
Bulls Sports NBA

Bulls fall short to the Kings as life without guard Zach LaVine begins

Hours before the tip-off with Sacramento, the Bulls players and coaches found out that LaVine’s injured right foot would now cost him the season, as he opted for surgery. Not that he was a frequent contributor this season, but there was some finality to the saga.

By  Joe Cowley
   
SHARE Bulls fall short to the Kings as life without guard Zach LaVine begins
Alex Caruso

Bulls guard Alex Caruso knows life isn’t going to get any easier with the latest Zach LaVine news, but also that the team can’t miss what it didn’t have most of the season anyway.

Erin Hooley/AP

It would have been a picking-up-the-pieces game if the Bulls roster actually felt immediate pieces were lost.

In coming back from a 30-point second-half deficit to at least make the Kings have to work in Sacramento’s eventual 123-115 win on Saturday, it came just hours after the Bulls players heard the news that two-time All-Star Zach LaVine opted to have season-ending surgery on his right foot.

A dagger in the past, but LaVine has been a no-show for more than half the season anyway.

“As far as the group that’s still able bodied and playing … no one is going to come save us,” guard Alex Caruso said. “We’ve still got to go out there and play games and work. This is game 50 (Saturday), so we still got 32 to go after this. As far as our perspective as players, (LaVine’s) been out recently so we’ve got a little of landscape of what that looks like.”

Unfortunately for the Bulls (23-27), it looks all too familiar. Too many inconsistent moments, too big of a hole to climb out of, some late-game fight only to fall short.

Down five with 2:25 left, Caruso had a bad over-and-back pass that led to another costly turnover, leaving De’Aaron Fox to score his 38th point on the driving layup. Nikola Vucevic had an answer from three-point range to cut it to four, but Fox, who finished with 41, then split a pair from the free throw line.

Both teams traded baskets for the next minute, but Fox was again fouled with 27.6 seconds left and made both to make it a five-point deficit. DeMar DeRozan tried to play hero ball, but was turned away at the rim, all but ending the comeback.

“Just mental mistakes,” DeRozan said of the loss. “It falls back on us. We played hard, we competed, put our heads down. It’s just about staying mentally locked in to the things we can control.”

On the Ball

Lonzo Ball finally spoke on Saturday, but made sure it was on his terms.

The injured point guard was scheduled to speak to the traveling media last week in Los Angeles, but was hit by a flu bug and had to cancel. He did, however, find his way to the bench the next day to sit with his teammates, so it must have been the 24-hour variety.

Then with Ball in town this week, the hope was again for him to meet with reporters for an update on his left knee rehabilitation, but he had a change of mind and would only go on the flagship station where the questions were teed up and much easier to hit.

“Definitely doing much better in rehab,” Ball said during the broadcast. “It’s been a long process, obviously, longer than I’d like it to be. It’s definitely cut out in stages and I keep checking off the boxes I’m supposed to and getting better each week.”

Ball has been out for over two years, and the hope was that he would start the sprinting process of his rehab in January, but Donovan said on Friday that hasn’t happened yet.

The point guard was ruled out for the entire 2023-24 season back in the fall and will enter next season in the final year of his contract playing just 35 games for the Bulls.

Welcome back

Veteran forward Torrey Craig returned to the court on Saturday, playing on a minutes restriction after sitting out since Dec. 16 with plantar fasciitis in his right foot.

Donovan said the initial plan was to keep Craig under the 20-minute mark, and as long as there were no setbacks, slowly expand his playing time.

With Patrick Williams (left foot) out for at least another two weeks before his re-evaluation and Dalen Terry (ankle) possibly back within the next few games, bodies were needed.

Next Up In Chicago Bulls
Zach LaVine’s season-ending surgery casts dark cloud over Bulls’ future
Polling Place: And your favorite current Bulls player is …
Bulls seem comfortable with doing nothing
Bulls have little maneuverability at trade deadline
Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan doesn’t believe in asking for more help
Bulls’ Coby White scores season-high 35, but more help might not be on the way
The Latest
1983422691.jpg
College Sports
Northwestern falls to Minnesota for second straight overtime loss
Dawson Garcia drilled his first three-pointer of the game with 2:31 left in overtime and followed it with five free throws as Minnesota rallied from nine points down with under six minutes left in regulation to win 75-66.
By Jeff Agrest
 
Zach LaVine
Bulls
Zach LaVine’s season-ending surgery casts dark cloud over Bulls’ future
While the Bulls have gotten used to life without LaVine, the front office’s hands appear to be tied on the trade front, unless it starts thinking rebuild.
By Joe Cowley
 
Gregory Santos of the White Sox delivers against the Royals during a game at Guaranteed Rate Field on Sept. 12, 2023.
White Sox
White Sox trade reliever Gregory Santos to Mariners, deal pitching prospect Cristian Mena to D-backs
Team gets two outfielders, a pitching prospect and a draft pick in return.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Pallbearers wheel out coffins outside Victory City Church in Joliet, Ill. after the funeral for Christine and William Esters; and Tameaka, Joshua, Alexandria, Alonnah and Angel Nance, on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024. Romeo Nance killed all seven of his relatives and another victim, which police believe to have been random, on Jan. 21, before killing himself on Jan. 22 in Texas, according to Joliet police.
Metro/State
Funerals held for seven relatives killed in Joliet shooting: ‘I don’t have words for our heartache’
A line stretched outside Victory City Church for a celebration of life for the slain Esters and Nance family relatives, whose remains were carried in seven white caskets adorned with purple, pink, white and green flowers.
By Violet Miller
 
Chicago Bears v Minnesota Vikings
Bears
Bears’ Jaylon Johnson ready to play some hardball
With Pro Bowl and All-Pro recognition, Johnson has a higher price tag and seems intent on the Bears paying it. “We’ll definitely see where I stand in the organization sometime soon,” he said.
By Mark Potash
 