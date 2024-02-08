Here to stay? DeMar DeRozan leads Bulls to win and shows staying power

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – It’s been an ongoing topic for DeMar DeRozan the last week.

Thanks to several different interviews with the Bulls veteran, now the world knows that DeRozan is not a planner, and even gets angry with the idea of people that do.

Enough so that DeRozan admitted on Thursday that he doesn’t pack for road trips until the morning of.

A mentality that could come in handy for him because it now sounds like DeRozan won’t be packing up to go to another organization anytime soon.

“It’s kind of like with your spouse,” DeRozan said, when asked about likely re-signing a deal with the Bulls since they opted not to trade him at the deadline. “It’s a relationship. It’s like, ‘What do we need to do to work on this, baby?’ ‘Let’s figure this thing out. You want me. I want you.’ The love is there.”

And the money likely will be this summer with DeRozan, 34, headed for free agency. Much like they did with Nikola Vucevic last season, expect the Bulls to try and re-sign DeRozan after not moving him.

Good thing they didn’t because they definitely needed him against an undermanned Memphis team Thursday night, as DeRozan’s game-high 30 points lifted the Bulls (25-27) to the 118-110 win.

“Yes, I love DeMar,” executive vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas said. “He’s huge for this team, for the city, this organization. He’s been our closer. I think it’s wonderful for this team and hopefully when the time comes we have a chance to keep him.”

Not that any of this was a surprise.

A source did say that the Bulls engaged in talks about DeRozan, but nothing ever reached the point where there were final names being kicked around.

The plan that’s been etched in pencil has been to keep DeRozan, and then get back to the negotiation table that both sides walked away from amicably in the fall.

Those plans haven’t changed even with the Bulls not adding any help to the roster. Not that DeRozan was complaining about that.

“Have I ever looked unhappy?” DeRozan said. “Have I ever given any type of notion that I wanted to be somewhere else? Any type of mannerisms or anything? So all I can do is control me, the position I’m in. Anybody who knows me, whatever job I have, I’m going to give it my all – on the court, outside the court, for my teammates, the fans, to whoever appreciates it.”

Ringing endorsement

The Bulls did have some serious discussions for Alex Caruso leading into the deadline, including talks with Oklahoma City and Golden State, but a source said the asking price for Caruso was astronomical.

Justified as far as coach Billy Donovan was concerned.

“I think Alex Caruso is one of the most valuable players in the NBA,” Donovan said. “I think you need to get a haul for him. Those players like DeMar DeRozan, like Alex Caruso just don’t grow on trees.”

Drum roll

For the second straight game Donovan turned to the pairing of Andre Drummond and Nikola Vucevic. He started the two bigs against Minnesota, and then went back to that look to start the second half against the Grizzlies.

Not a bad return, considering Drummond – also the subject of trade rumors – finished the game with 21 points on 10-of-11 shooting and 13 rebounds.

“I thought we could maybe manufacture more offense at the basket,” Donovan said of the decision.

That’s now two games in which the Vucevic-Drummond look has worked. Not bad for a unit that’s only practiced less than a handful of times with each other.

