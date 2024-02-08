The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, February 8, 2024
Bulls Sports NBA

Bulls executive Arturas Karnisovas silent as NBA trade deadline comes and goes

The speculation leading up to Thursday afternoon’s deadline was the Bulls could be quiet, but they didn’t even make a peep. That means growing criticism for Karnisovas and his front office, as they continue to be guilty of roster neglect.

By  Joe Cowley
   
SHARE Bulls executive Arturas Karnisovas silent as NBA trade deadline comes and goes
Arturas Karnisovas

Bulls executive vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas has now chosen “continuity” over roster change for a third consecutive trade deadline.

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — “Continuity” has been the drumbeat coming from the Bulls and their executive vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas for several years.

There’s a difference between continuity and flat-out roster neglect, however, and Karnisovas is guilty of the latter. On several counts at that.

No DeMar DeRozan trade. Understandable, since the Sun-Times had been reporting that they actually wanted to keep the veteran with the expiring contract and seek an extension with him this summer.

No Alex Caruso deal. By no means a shock at all, considering the defensive-minded guard was deemed all but untouchable going back to last season’s trade deadline.

But Andre Drummond staying put? This one was a slight surprise, especially since the Bulls are a ninth-place team coveting a back-up center that could have brought in draft assets.

Even more confusing, it was now the third consecutive trade deadline in which the once aggressive Karnisovas has chosen to sit on his hands while teams all around the Eastern Conference continued to get better immediately and for the future.

Next Up In Chicago Bulls
Center Andre Drummond could be the only move Bulls make at deadline
As trade talks heat up around Bulls, players make statement comeback
The Bulls are better statistically but not where it matters most
Fred Hoiberg is back in business at Nebraska, one of the best stories in college basketball
Time for Bulls’ front office to ignore its players’ opinions
Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan’s future is unknown — and that’s how he likes it
The Latest
Northwestern’s Izzy Scane plays with a ball while warming up for practice.
College Sports
Northwestern’s Izzy Scane closing in on lacrosse goals record. That’s news to her.
Scane and Northwestern begin their NCAA title defense when they host Syracuse on Saturday at a sold-out Ryan Fieldhouse in Evanston.
By Jay Cohen | Associated Press
 
People line up inside Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas’ office to pay their property tax bills.
News
Cook County cuts late penalty for property taxes
Those lower rates mean property owners save $90 for every $1,000 owed on taxes, according to the Cook County Treasurer’s office. The reduced rate applies to the latest set of installment taxes, due March 1, thanks to a state law passed last year.
By David Struett
 
Yasmeen Elagha, who has been trying to help her relatives (in photo on television screen in background) evacuate from Khan Younis in Gaza.
Israel-Hamas War
Palestinian American brothers from Lombard taken in Israeli raid of their Gaza shelter, family says
The brothers and other family members were taken early Thursday morning after months of pleading with U.S. officials to secure their evacuation.
By Nader Issa
 
Broadcaster Brent Musburger stands outside the Pontiac Silverdome in 1982.
Sports Media
CBS special celebrates ‘The NFL Today,’ which has deep Chicago ties
The show, first hosted by Brent Musburger in 1975, became an institution in sports broadcasting. At noon Sunday, CBS will air the one-hour special “You Are Looking Live,” which tells the show’s story.
By Jeff Agrest
 
Portrait of Gloria K. White, Illinois House 29th district candidate running in the 2024 primaries.&nbsp;
Candidate Questionnaires
Gloria K. White, Illinois House 29th District
Candidate questionnaire to help you weigh your choices in the March 19, 2024 Illinois primary.
By Politics and Government Team
 