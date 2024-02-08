Bulls executive Arturas Karnisovas silent as NBA trade deadline comes and goes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — “Continuity” has been the drumbeat coming from the Bulls and their executive vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas for several years.

There’s a difference between continuity and flat-out roster neglect, however, and Karnisovas is guilty of the latter. On several counts at that.

No DeMar DeRozan trade. Understandable, since the Sun-Times had been reporting that they actually wanted to keep the veteran with the expiring contract and seek an extension with him this summer.

No Alex Caruso deal. By no means a shock at all, considering the defensive-minded guard was deemed all but untouchable going back to last season’s trade deadline.

But Andre Drummond staying put? This one was a slight surprise, especially since the Bulls are a ninth-place team coveting a back-up center that could have brought in draft assets.

Even more confusing, it was now the third consecutive trade deadline in which the once aggressive Karnisovas has chosen to sit on his hands while teams all around the Eastern Conference continued to get better immediately and for the future.

