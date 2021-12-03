 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Marilyn Jackson of United Way of Metro Chicago named CEO of Muhammad Ali Center

She is the first woman to lead the center, which focuses on the life and legacy of boxing champ and activist Muhammad Ali.

By Jason Beeferman
Marilyn Jackson currently serves as the Chief Strategy and Engagement Officer for United Way of Metro Chicago. The center is in Louisville, Ky.
Marilyn Jackson is leaving United Way of Metro Chicago to become CEO of the Muhammad Ali Center in Louisville, Kentucky.
Muhammad Ali Center

Marilyn Jackson, an executive with United Way of Greater Chicago, has been picked to be CEO of the Muhammad Ali Center in Louisville, Kentucky.

Jackson, 57, the chief strategy and engagement officer at United Way of Metro Chicago, will be the center’s first female chief executive. She will take over in January.

The Muhammad Ali Center primarily serves as a museum about the life of the late boxing champion and activist and hosts community programming geared at advancing the ideals of an equitable society.

In her new role, Jackson said she will focus on updating the center’s digital presence, expanding engagement with the Louisville community and increasing fundraising.

“It’s someone’s legacy that I am being entrusted to steer, and that’s a lot of responsibility,” Jackson told the Chicago Sun-Times. “Especially someone’s legacy who has meant so much to Black people in this country. ... He is a hero.”

The center’s previous CEO, Donald Lassere, was named president of the Chicago History Museum in February.

The Muhammad Ali Center in Louisville, Ky. where Jackson will take over as CEO. The interior of the museum.
The Muhammad Ali Center in Louisville, Kentucky.
Provided

“I’m excited,” Jackson said. “I’m looking forward to meeting new people and getting to know a new town. There’s a lot of great things about Louisville.”

Jackson is married to Jonathan Jackson and is the daughter-in-law of the Rev. Jesse Jackson. She said the new position came together quickly and Jonathan is still exploring what the Kentucky move means for him and his career.

Before the United Way, Jackson held roles at the Chicago Architecture Foundation, the Museum of Science and Industry and the University of Chicago. She said the new position will be the capstone of her career.

“I’m really honored and humbled for this opportunity,” Jackson said. “It’s really through all the experiences I’ve had, and all the wonderful people I’ve worked with in Chicago, that’s really prepared me to take this on.”

Next Up In News

The Latest

Big Game Hunting: Playoffs already here for Michigan, Alabama, Cincinnati, Oklahoma St.

So much is up in the air, but, hey, no complaints here. This is what we call a good time.

By Steve Greenberg

Cardinals: Starting QB Kyler Murray game-time decision vs. Bears

The Cardinals went with Colt McCoy the last three games, but Murray is expected to return from his high ankle sprain this week.

By Jason Lieser

Blackhawks’ Tyler Johnson out 3 months after undergoing Jack Eichel’s disc surgery

After a month of uncertainty about his timeline, Johnson on Friday became the second NHL player — behind Eichel — to ever receive an artificial disc replacement.

By Ben Pope

Contenedor de camión lleno de regalos navideños es robado y localizado casi vacío

Las organizadoras están trabajando para reemplazar los casi $50,000 en artículos donados que estaban dentro del contenedor de 53 pies de largo.

By Cheyanne M. Daniels

Illinois proporcionará $300 millones en apoyo a las guarderías del estado

Las solicitudes para la más reciente serie de fondos deben entregarse para principios de enero, e Illinois espera distribuir el dinero a partir de febrero.

By Rachel Hinton

Aprueban protecciones para las trabajadoras domésticas en contra de las represalias

Se ha publicado en el sitio web del departamento el contrato de una página que los propietarios pueden descargar.

By Fran Spielman