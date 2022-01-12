 clock menu more-arrow no yes
RCN Chicago changes to Astound Broadband

One of Chicago’s largest providers of internet, TV and phone service is getting a new name.

By Madeline Kenney
RCN, which serves about 1 million homes in Chicago, is joining its co-owned regional services of Grande, Wave, enTouch and Digital West in rebranding as Astound Broadband effective immediately, the company announced Wednesday.
Screenshot from website

Each subsidiary will retain its sub-brands, meaning there will be Astound Broadband powered by RCN in the Northeast.; Astound Broadband powered by Grande in Texas; and Astound Broadband powered by Wave on the West Coast.

Recently acquired systems, including Harris Broadband in Central Texas and WOW!’s Illinois, Indiana and Maryland markets, will adopt similar names by mid-year.

Astound Broadband’s five regional entities makes it the sixth-largest internet, TV and phone operator in the nation, and the company serves eight of the top 10 U.S. metro markets.

On Wednesday, the company started changing vehicles, signs, websites, uniforms and other assets to the Astound Broadband name and logo.

In a statement, Astound Broadband CEO Jim Holanda said the renaming reflects the company’s evolution.

“This is an exciting time for our company with our new name solidifying our commitment to ‘astound’ our customers each and every day through our national fiber-rich network, fast reliable service, mission-critical connectivity, and award -winning customer service,” Holanda said. “Keeping ourselves grounded in our deep-rooted focus on customer service is at the core of what we do. We’ve been part of our local communities for years. Our dedicated teams will continue to serve the areas where they live and work.”

