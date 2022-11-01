The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, November 1, 2022
Business News Metro/State

Chicago Community Trust names its first Latina president and CEO

Andrea Sáenz succeeds Dr. Helene Gayle, who resigned in June to become president of Spelman College in Atlanta.

By  Stefano Esposito
   
SHARE Chicago Community Trust names its first Latina president and CEO
The Chicago Community Trust on Tuesday named Andrea Sáenz as its new president and CEO.

The Chicago Community Trust on Tuesday named Andrea Sáenz as its new president and CEO.

Provided

The Chicago Community Trust on Tuesday named Andrea Sáenz as its president and CEO, the first Latina to lead the 107-year-old organization.

“We are thrilled that Andrea has accepted our offer to serve as president and CEO of The Chicago Community Trust,” Jim Reynolds, chair of the community foundation’s executive committee, said in a statement.

“She brings a lifetime commitment to the issues central to the trust, and a solutions-oriented approach that will allow her to build on the incredible foundation of this prestigious institution. We are also grateful that our new leader helped craft the strategic vision the talented trust team is working to make a reality.”

Sáenz most recently served as the foundation’s chief operating officer, as well as interim president and CEO. She succeeds Dr. Helene Gayle, who served as president and CEO from October 2017 to June 2022. Gayle resigned to become president of Spelman College in Atlanta.

“As an immigrant from Ecuador who grew up in Los Angeles and came to Chicago as an adult, I have long felt embraced by Chicago and energized by our city’s diversity, cultural vibrancy, and civic commitment,” Sáenz said in a statement.

“I was initially drawn to the Trust because of the opportunity to invest in and help support committed leaders and organizations working to improve their communities. Since joining, I’ve been proud to work with colleagues, donors, and partners who have such a deep love and commitment to this city and region, and I look forward to doing all that I can to continue bringing resources and visibility to community-led solutions for our future.”

Related

The Chicago Community Trust is a community foundation with a focus on “closing the racial and ethnic wealth gap for the Chicago region while responding to our most vulnerable residents.”

In fiscal year 2021, about 7,000 organizations received a total of about $1.4 billion in funding from the Trust and affiliated programs, according to the Trust’s website. The Chicago Sun-Times was among the organizations receiving funding.

Next Up In News
Red Line extension is more than a transportation story
United pilots reject contract offer as they push for bigger raises
Chicago Urban League receives ‘transformational’ $6.6M donation
Lawyers for accused Highland Park parade shooter ask for more time to review ‘volume’ of evidence
Migos rapper Takeoff fatally shot in Houston, rep says
For those living on the East Garfield Park block where 14 were shot, guns and violence are a daily ordeal
The Latest
Masa Madre co-owners Elena Vázquez Felgueres (left) and Tamar Fasja Unikel (right) stand behind freshly baked pan de muerto.
Afternoon Edition
How one bakery is celebrating Dia de los Muertos, Madigan’s quiet arraignment and more in your Chicago news roundup
Today’s update is a 5-minute read that will brief you on the day’s biggest stories.
By Matt Moore
 
The CTA’s planned Red Line extension would go south of the terminal at 95th Street, the current end of the line.
Other Views
Red Line extension is more than a transportation story
Extending the Red Line to the Far South Side is also about housing, jobs and economic development and opportunity.
By Teresa Prim and Meghan Harte
 
_Z092785.jpg
La Voz Chicago
14 personas baleadas, incluyendo 3 niños, en el lado oeste en noche de Halloween
Los tres niños heridos en el tiroteo tienen 3, 11 y 13 años. Se encontraban en estado grave.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest / EA SPORTS BOWL - Show
La Voz Chicago
Takeoff del trío rapero, Migos, es baleado fatalmente en Houston
No se han anunciado arrestos y se dieron a conocer pocos detalles sobre lo que condujo al tiroteo, pero la Policía de Houston planeó una conferencia de prensa para el martes por la tarde.
By Jonathan Landrum | AP
 
World Series - New York Mets v Kansas City Royals - Game Two
White Sox
White Sox, Rick Hahn find their new skipper in Pedro Grifol. Excitement? It’ll have to wait
Grifol’s is a name few of us really know because, up until now, there has been no reason for us to know it.
By Steve Greenberg
 