The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, November 4, 2022
Business News Nation/World

Skokie’s LanzaTech a finalist for climate change award

The company is in the running for an Earthshot Prize, sponsored by Britain’s Prince William.

By  David Roeder
   
SHARE Skokie’s LanzaTech a finalist for climate change award
Jennifer Holmgren, CEO of LanzaTech.

Jennifer Holmgren, CEO of LanzaTech.

Provided

The Chicago area has a rooting interest in this year’s Earthshot Prize, a global competition for solutions to climate change.

Skokie-based LanzaTech is among 15 finalists for 5 awards to be announced this year. The company was recognized for technology that captures carbon emissions and turns them into useful products, such as sustainable fuels, packaging and cosmetics.

The competition is supported by Prince William, heir to the British throne, through his Royal Foundation. William announced the finalists Friday. Each winner will get 1 million pounds, about $1.1 million, to develop and scale up their projects.

LanzaTech said its technology is in use at three plants in China to convert carbon emissions into ethanol. In turn, the ethanol has been used in consumer products from Zara, Unilever, Lululemon and other major brands.

Jennifer Holmgren, CEO of LanzaTech, said 7 more plants using its technology are under construction and another 7 are in the design phase. Winners will be announced Dec. 2 in Boston.

William called the finalists “visionaries’’ who offer reasons to be optimistic about the planet’s future.

“They are directing their time, energy and talent towards bold solutions with the power to not only solve our planet’s greatest environmental challenges, but to create healthier, more prosperous, and more sustainable communities for generations to come,’’ he said in a statement.

William started the competition in 2020, taking as inspiration U.S. President John Kennedy’s 1962 “moonshot” speech and applying its challenge to achieve something difficult to combate climate change. Finalists are listed at earthshotprize.org.

Contributing: Associated Press

Next Up In News
Judge orders sweeping document ‘dump’ in 2011 cop murder case
Jones Prep principal suspended amid uproar over goose-stepping student in German soldier’s uniform on Halloween
Illinois Policy Institute’s strategy with Workers’ Rights Amendment mirrors what House Dems have done in the past
Male shot and killed in Kenwood
Man charged with gunning down girlfriend’s ex while picking up kids in Bridgeport grocery store parking lot
Pregnant woman facing murder charge to be released from jail after community group provides bond
The Latest
Lonzo Ball
Sports Saturday
Bulls’ Lonzo Ball makes positive strides, but still a lot of unknowns
According to Bulls coach Billy Donovan, Ball has started doing some work on the treadmill in the water and moving forward from his September left knee surgery, but that doesn’t mean there’s a clearer picture of when - or if - he’ll return this season.
By Joe Cowley
 
merlin_24521433.jpg
Chicago
Judge orders sweeping document ‘dump’ in 2011 cop murder case
‘Just gather it all,’ judge tells lawyer for city, as lawyers for men charged with cop’s 2011 murder allege CPD hid files.
By Andy Grimm
 
Illinois AFL-CIO Secretary Treasurer Pat Devaney speaks at a press conference about the workers rights amendment on the Nov. 8 ballot at the Chicago Federation of Labor. Monday, October 24, 2022. | Brian Rich/Sun-Times
Columnists
Illinois Policy Institute’s strategy with Workers’ Rights Amendment mirrors what House Dems have done in the past
I don’t blame the House Democrats for opening the historical door to this Illinois Policy Institute line of attack. But this sort of thing has to stop, although I doubt it will until voters start punishing those who use it.
By Rich Miller
 
Sneed.jpg
Columnists
Illinois governors in their own words
Sneed provides remembrances of interviews with chief executives going back to Richard Ogilvie.
By Michael Sneed
 
A man was fatally shot after an argument Nov. 3, 2022 in Chatham on the South Side.
Crime
Male shot and killed in Kenwood
The age of the victim wasn’t immediately available, police said. He was pronounced dead at University of Chicago Medical Center.
By Mary Norkol
 