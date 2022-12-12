The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, December 12, 2022
Grill maker Weber to be taken private in $3.7B deal

Investment funds managed by BDT Capital Partners LLC will buy all of the outstanding shares of Weber Inc. that they don’t already own.

By  Michelle Chapman | AP
   
A giant Weber Inc. grill is displayed outside the New York Stock Exchange prior to the company’s IPO, Aug. 5, 2021.

Weber is being taken private in a deal valued at about $3.7 billion.

AP file

Grilling company Weber is being taken private in a deal valued at about $3.7 billion.

Investment funds managed by BDT Capital Partners LLC will buy all of the outstanding shares of Weber Inc. that they don’t already own for $8.05 per share.

Weber’s board has approved the transaction, which is expected to close in the first half of next year.

Weber, based in Palatine, went public in August 2021 at $14 a share. Shares, which were listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the “WEBR” ticker symbol, closed Friday at $6.50.

Weber began in 1952 when George Stephen created a kettle grill after a disastrous experience attempting to cook steaks on a brick fireplace barbecue. Stephen had been working at Weber Brothers Metal Works at the time, welding half spheres together to make buoys.

He decided to use one of the half spheres, put legs on it, punch holes in the bottom for air flow and put a lid on top. That is how the kettle grill was born, according to Weber’s website. It has since gone on to create various types of grills and grilling accessories.

Amgen to buy Horizon Therapeutics in $26.4B deal
Man charged with fatally shooting two people, including a 15-year-old girl, in Austin
Chicago’s ‘Walking Man’ dies several months after being set on fire on Lower Wabash
The Crowns hold out for a jewel on vacant downtown property
‘Prayer is not enough.’ Elected officials, community advocates issue call to action at vigil for victims of gun violence in Hyde Park
14-year-old boy shot, wounded on Far South Side
This image released by Searchlight Pictures shows Brendan Gleeson in “The Banshees of Inisherin.”&nbsp;
Movies and TV
‘Banshees of Inisherin,’ ‘Everything Everywhere’ top Golden Globe nominations
The nominees for best film, drama, are: “The Fabelmans,” “Top Gun: Maverick,” “Elvis,” “Tár” and “Avatar: The Way of Water.”
By Jake Coyle | AP Film Writer
 
A sign outside Amgen headquarters in Thousand Oaks, Calif
Business
Amgen to buy Horizon Therapeutics in $26.4B deal
Horizon Therapeutics, whose U.S. headquarters is in Deerfield, is a biopharmaceutical company that focuses on treatments for rare, autoimmune diseases.
By Tom Murphy | AP
 
Patti LaBelle performs during the National Christmas Tree lighting ceremony in Washington, in 2021. The singer was abruptly rushed off stage shortly after her Christmas concert began on Saturday night in Milwaukee when a bomb threat forced authorities to evacuate the theater where she was performing.
Music
Patti LaBelle rushed off stage, theater evacuated after bomb threat during Milwaukee concert
Milwaukee Police Capt. Warren Allen Jr. said in a statement early Sunday that K9 units searched the theater and no explosive devices were discovered, so there was no threat to the public.
By Associated Press
 
Kevin Singleton allegedly shot a man before he was shot by Chicago police Dec. 7, 2022 on the Far South Side.
Crime
Man charged with fatally shooting two people, including a 15-year-old girl, in Austin
Edwin Lagunas, 18, was charged with first-degree murder, first-degree attempted murder and aggravated battery, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Joseph Kromelis, better known as “The Walking Man,” in 2011.
News
Chicago’s ‘Walking Man’ dies several months after being set on fire on Lower Wabash
Joseph Kromelis, 75, died Sunday afternoon, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.
By Sun-Times Wire
 