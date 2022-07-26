The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, July 26, 2022
Business News Metro/State

Equipment operators end 7-week strike affecting road projects

Members of Local 150 of International Union of Operating Engineers ratify a three-year agreement with three companies that produce construction material.

By  David Roeder
   
SHARE Equipment operators end 7-week strike affecting road projects
Construction continues on the Jane Byrne Interchange west of downtown.

A seven-week strike affecting road projects throughout the Chicago area ended Tuesday.

Sun-Times file

Members of the International Union of Operating Engineers ratified a three-year contract Tuesday, ending a seven-week strike that has curtailed road projects throughout northeast Illinois.

Ed Maher, communications director for the union’s Local 150, said members unanimously approved the contract in a show-of-hands vote. The members met at the local’s office in Countryside.

Maher said the workers will receive raises of at least 16.14% over the life of the contract. He said the agreement includes language that addresses worker concerns about health insurance.

About 300 members of Local 150 who operate heavy equipment have been on strike since June 7 against three companies that collectively operate 35 quarries. The companies — Lehigh Hanson, Vulcan Materials and Lafarge Holcim — produce sand, gravel and crushed stone needed for asphalt, concrete and other construction materials.

The companies negotiate as members of the Chicago Area Aggregate Producers Association. A spokesperson for the association said it was pleased union members ratified the contract. “The contract ensures the health, safety and protection of our valued employees. We look forward to welcoming them back to work,” the spokesperson said.

By curtailing essential supplies, the strike disrupted numerous road projects. In early July, the head of the state’s Department of Transportation discussed the strike’s impact on state-funded road work in a letter to the three companies urging them to make a deal.

Local 150 members rejected a prior contract proposal Sunday, citing concerns about language dealing with health insurance. Monday, the three companies sent a letter to legislative leaders outlining the terms of their offer, which included annual wage hikes of 6%, 4% and 4%.

“The offer includes our generous, ongoing commitment to pay 100% of the health insurance premiums for our employees and their families, the retirement enhancement fund and the retiree medical savings plan,” the companies said in the letter. “We also continue to fund a very generous defined benefit pension plan so that our employees can retire with dignity. To our knowledge, these benefits alone exceed what is currently offered in many other private and public sector jobs.”

Next Up In News
Amber alert issued for 3-year-old girl in Maywood
You can’t go dome again
Derrick J. Bey, accounting consultant who aced job interview while in a hospital for cancer treatment, dead at 55
Quinn launches drive to prevent sale of corporate naming rights to Soldier Field
Pedro Flores, star witness against El Chapo, tells judge feds gave his wife immunity against prosecution
Monkeypox case reported at Cook County Jail
The Latest
Kyaira_Montgomery.png
News
Amber alert issued for 3-year-old girl in Maywood
The child, Kyaira Montgomery, was forced into a silver 2021 Honda Insight by the suspect, Shaina Davis, 31, Tuesday morning, police said in the alert.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren talks to reporters Tuesday in Indianapolis.
College Sports
Big Ten commissioner says league is open for more expansion
Commissioner Kevin Warren also said the Big Ten is in the process of finalizing a new media rights deal. He dodged questions about what it could be worth, but some projections have the Big Ten in position to pay out about $100 million in revenue annually to its schools.
By Ralph D. Russo | Associated Press
 
merlin_41317.jpg
Columnists
You can’t go dome again
For at least half a century, Chicago mayors have talked up a Soldier Field dome.
By Neil Steinberg
 
Derrick J. Bey
Obituaries
Derrick J. Bey, accounting consultant who aced job interview while in a hospital for cancer treatment, dead at 55
He liked the flexibility of consulting, working at different times for Easterseals, the Chicago Public Schools, PepsiCo and Potbelly.
By Maureen O’Donnell
 
Soldier Field before the Chicago Bears’ game against the Detroit Lions on Oct. 3, 2021.
City Hall
Quinn launches drive to prevent sale of corporate naming rights to Soldier Field
Mayor Lori Lightfoot has a $2.2 billion plan for a domed, revamped Soldier Field. But now the former governor has launched an effort to take away the only revenue source Lightfoot has revealed so far: selling the naming rights.
By Fran Spielman
 