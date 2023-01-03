The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, January 3, 2023
Business News Chicago

Howard Brown Health workers begin three-day strike

The strike comes after 61 union employees were laid off.

By  Mitch Dudek
   
SHARE Howard Brown Health workers begin three-day strike
Howard Brown Health workers and their supporters march during an unfair labor practice strike outside Howard Brown Health Sheridan in the Uptown neighborhood onTuesday after 61 employees were laid off.

Howard Brown Health workers and their supporters on Tuesday march outside Howard Brown Health Sheridan in the Uptown neighborhood after 61 employees were laid off.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Workers on a three-day strike demonstrated outside a Howard Brown Health center Tuesday to denounce the organization’s decision to layoff a group of 61 union workers in the midst of contract negotiations.

The workers received notice they had been laid off Friday. Their jobs range from clinical therapists and facility management employees to retail workers who staff thrift stores that benefit the nonprofit organization. 

The workers are part of a group 450 employees who formed a union over the summer that’s negotiating its first contract.

Leaders with the newly formed Howard Brown Health Workers United union said the layoffs came after assurances union workers would not face layoffs. Union leadership has filed unfair labor charges with the National Labor Relations Board.

The new union is affiliated with the Illinois Nurses Association. Nurses at Howard Brown previously unionized and work under a separate contract.

Related

Howard Brown is a nonprofit health organization with clinics around the city that are geared toward providing services to the LGBT community.

Lindsey Martin, a therapist who worked at a health center at 4025 N. Sheridan Road, marched and chanted in the rain outside her former office Tuesday morning along with dozens of other union members.

Lindsey Martin, a behavioral health consultant at Howard Brown Health Sheridan who was laid off on December 30, speaks during an unfair labor practice strike outside Howard Brown Health Sheridan in the Uptown neighborhood, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, after 61 employees were illegally laid off on December 30, 2022, according to Margo Gislain of the Illinois Nurses Association.

Lindsey Martin, a behavioral health consultant at Howard Brown Health Sheridan, was laid off on Dec. 30.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Martin, who was laid off, said she worried about the continuation of care for clients who, after building a relationship of trust, had the bond abruptly severed because of the layoffs.

“I see people who are experiencing everything from anxiety to extreme mental health issues,” she said.

Howard Brown said the layoffs were part of a plan to close a $12 million revenue shortfall while maintaining patient services.

Wren O’Kelley, a spokesperson for Howard Brown, said in an email Tuesday morning: “We support our employees in the union and their right to express their opinion. For our patients, we are continuing services.” 

Union workers claim Howard Brown management had ample time to plan for the decrease in federal funding and is using the shortfall as an excuse for layoffs in an attempt to decrease the power of the new union.

Laid-off workers will receive severance pay and health insurance coverage through January.

“After looking at every option for cost-saving measures, many which we have already started to implement, we are now taking difficult but necessary actions to reduce expenses with a reduction in workforce,” said David Ernesto Munar, president and CEO of Howard Brown.

“The goal is to minimize the impact on our employees and maintain the high-quality services that our patients expect and deserve. While painful in the short term, these cost-saving measures will help ensure Howard Brown’s ability to serve our communities for decades to come.”

Margo Gislain, an organizer with the Illinois Nurses Association, said she hopes the charges before the National Labor Relations Board will result in the workers’ jobs being restored with back pay.

Next Up In News
Frank Galati, Tony Award-winning Chicago director, writer, actor, dead at 79
Man struck and killed while crossing street on South Side
Man killed, another wounded in Englewood shooting
Madigan’s downfall sparks new career for former aide: Selling weed in Michigan
Bald eagle saved by bird group’s ‘brilliant’ rescue in Waukegan
Jeremy Renner out of surgery after snow plow accident
The Latest
Damar Hamlin poses for a photo with Bryce Williams, 3, of McKees Rocks, Pennsylvania, after the youngster picked out a toy during Hamlin’s Chasing M’s Foundation community toy drive in 2020.
NFL
Damar Hamlin’s toy drive for kids raises millions of dollars
A fundraiser that as of last month had raised $2,921 was up to $3,637,590 by Tuesday morning.
By Tim Reynolds | Associated Press
 
Diego Guerrero (from left), Carlos Sanchez, Mila, Ines Andres, Carlota Andres, Jose Andres and Pepa Muñoz enjoy a meal the chefs prepared at Muñoz’s house in a scene from the Discovery + television series “Jose Andres and Family in Spain.”
Taste
José Andrés and his daughters eat their way across Spain in new series
The new Discovery+ series “José Andrés and Family in Spain,” follows the chef, restaurateur and humanitarian on a food tour through his homeland with his three American-raised daughters, Carlota, Inés and Lucia Andrés.
By Mark Kennedy | AP Entertainment Writer
 
Frank Galati, the iconic Chicago theater director and actor, passed away Tuesday at the age of 79.&nbsp;
Theater
Frank Galati, Tony Award-winning Chicago director, writer, actor, dead at 79
An icon in Chicago theater, he was best-known for his work at Steppenwolf Theatre and the Goodman Theater.
By Miriam Di Nunzio
 
The Horszwoski Trio will makes its Winter Chamber Music Festival debut on Jan. 20 at Bienen School of Music. The trio presents the Chicago premiere of their “Fantasiestücke Project.”&nbsp;
Music
Winter Chamber Music Festival welcoming the new year on a high note
Marking its return to a full schedule after canceled and abridged offerings in 2021 and 2022, respectively, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bienen School of Music festival returns for six concerts.
By Kyle MacMillan - For the Sun-Times
 
Screen_Shot_2022_08_26_at_10.12.07_PM.png
News
Man struck and killed while crossing street on South Side
The driver of the white Dodge Durango, along with the passengers, fled the scene and left the SUV behind, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 