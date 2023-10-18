The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, October 18, 2023
Business News Technology

Musk’s X tests $1 fee for new users in certain countries in bid to target spam

The social media platform said late Tuesday that it has started trying out the annual subscription method for new and unverified accounts.

By  Associated Press
   
SHARE Musk’s X tests $1 fee for new users in certain countries in bid to target spam
Elon Musk, who owns Twitter, Tesla and SpaceX, speaks at the Vivatech fair, June 16, 2023, in Paris.

Elon Musk, who owns Twitter, Tesla and SpaceX, speaks at the Vivatech fair, June 16, 2023, in Paris.

Michel Euler/AP

LONDON — Elon Musk’s social media platform X has begun charging a $1 fee to new users in the Philippines and New Zealand, in a test designed to cut down on the spam and fake accounts flourishing on the site formerly known as Twitter.

The company said late Tuesday that it has started trying out the annual subscription method for new and unverified accounts. The program, dubbed Not a Bot, won’t apply to existing users.

It’s not clear why it only applies to New Zealand and the Philippines or why those countries were chosen.

“This new test was developed to bolster our already successful efforts to reduce spam, manipulation of our platform and bot activity, while balancing platform accessibility with the small fee amount,” the X support account tweeted. “It is not a profit driver.”

Since Musk bought X a year ago, he has introduced a slew of changes such as renaming the platform and gutting its workforce — including its content moderation team.

Outside watchdog groups say the changes have allowed misinformation to thrive on the platform, a problem that exploded after the Israel-Hamas war erupted.

Musk previously turned to premium subscriptions as a tactic to boost the financially struggling platform’s revenue.

One of his first product moves was to shake up the site’s blue check verification system by launching a service granting checks to anyone willing to pay $8 a month. A flood of impostor accounts forced the service’s temporary suspension days after launch.

Under the test, new subscribers will get access to basic functions like posting content, liking or bookmarking posts, and reposting, quoting or replying to posts from other accounts.

The platform said new users who don’t subscribe will only be able to read posts, watch videos and follow other accounts.

Next Up In News
Man fatally shot while riding in car in Roseland
For Medicare open enrollment, here’s what’s new, what seniors should consider for their health coverage
With his own money and campaign staffers, Pritzker launches national bid to protect abortion rights
After blast kills hundreds at Gaza hospital, Hamas and Israel trade blame as rage spreads
Plainfield community honors memory of slain 6-year-old Palestinian American boy: ‘Tonight is to celebrate the life of this child’
Man faces misdemeanor charge for twice bringing guns to Wisconsin Capitol, demanding to see governor
The Latest
Elliott Webster strains to lift a big northern pike caught at Belmont Harbor. Provided photo
Sports
Catching the fishing bug young and being nurtured by a harbor community
Elliott Webster, 7, caught the fishing bug early and has been nurtured by the community at Belmont Harbor.
By Dale Bowman
 
A man was found shot to death in an apartment complex May 22, 2022 on the South Side.
Crime
Man fatally shot while riding in car in Roseland
Leonard Bentley, 30, was riding in a car when someone in another car fired shots, hitting him in the chest.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Washington Federal Bank for Savings, 2869 S. Archer Ave., before it was shut down in December 2017 for “unsafe or unsound practices.”
Editorials
Some customers are still paying the price for corruption at failed Bridgeport bank
Customers who trusted the crooked bank to do the right thing are still out up to $312,000 each, as the latest story in the Sun-Times investigative series shows.
By CST Editorial Board
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Friend’s histrionic wife always ruins our get-togethers
Meeting up with longtime pal means also dealing with his wife and her loud demands for attention.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Text from the ChatGPT page of the OpenAI website.
Other Views
The real question about AI: Will it survive us humans?
Like all technology, we humans created AI and we can control it. And as AI-enabled androids are produced and learn more about us, they’ll learn to fear us and our nuked-up, unstable world, a Chicago-area writer concludes.
By John Vukmirovich
 