The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, February 28, 2023
Business News Education

Which college degrees pay the best?

Chemical engineers come out at the top of the pack in the study by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. Trailing the pack are theology and social services majors.

By  Stefano Esposito
   
SHARE Which college degrees pay the best?
merlin_21512259.jpg

Northwestern University graduation at Ryan Field in 2011. U.S. students graduating with degrees in chemical engineering and computer engineering are expected to make the highest salaries, a new study has found.

Sun-Times file

If you’re forced to take out college loans and want to pay them off quickly, you might avoid getting a degree in theology or social services.

Those two degrees pay, on average, the least of any majors for recent college graduates, according to a new study by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

Recent theology graduates earn, on average, $36,000 annually; graduates with degrees in the field of social services earn an average of $37,000; ditto for those with degrees in family and consumer services.

A recent college graduate is someone between the ages of 22 and 27, with a bachelor’s degree or higher, according to the study

Chemical engineers came out tops in the study of 73 majors, earning, on average, $75,000 early in their careers. Next in line were computer engineering graduates, earning, on average, $74,000, followed by computer science graduates, earning $73,000.

Mid-career chemical engineers — those 35 to 45 years old, are still earning more than folks working in any other field, with an average annual salary of about $120,000. Computer engineers are close behind, earning about $114,000 on average.

The average salary for all early college graduates is about $50,000, rising to $75,000 by mid-career.

Other higher earners include mechanical, electrical, aerospace and industrial engineers.

To see the complete study, go to https://www.newyorkfed.org/research/college-labor-market/index#/outcomes-by-major.

Next Up In News
Chicago elections see sluggish turnout
Obama to launch leadership training in Chicago, 2 more cities
Armored guard shot, wounded while leaving Chatham business
Kennedy Expressway construction project to begin in March
Climate change means back-to-back hurricanes hitting the same areas likely to happen more often, Princeton study finds
Man fatally shot during argument in Washington Park
The Latest
Lonzo Ball
Bulls
Bulls coach Billy Donovan talks real uncertainty with guard Lonzo Ball
While the organization has not reached the point where there is a feeling that his left knee issues are career-threatening, there are concerns with the fact that doctors still can’t figure out what exactly is wrong with Ball. The search continues in Los Angeles.
By Joe Cowley
 
Election judge Barbara Lawrence (right), 73, assists a voter as Cook County Board Pres. Toni Preckwinkle stands behind them in a voting precinct at Canter Middle School in the Kenwood neighborhood on election day, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023.
Politics
Chicago elections see sluggish turnout
As of 5 p.m., turnout stood at 28.1% with 444,731 ballots cast among 1,581,564 registered voters. Turnout was driven by older voters — 34% of ballots cast so far were by people age 65 and up — but those aged 25 to 54 cast more votes as the day went on.
By Nader IssaKaitlin Washburn, and 1 more
 
Former President Barack Obama speaks during the Obama Foundation Summit at the Illinois Institute of Technology on the South Side, Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 29, 2019.
Chicago
Obama to launch leadership training in Chicago, 2 more cities
The Change Collective will take applications through mid-April for programs here, Detroit and Jackson, Mississippi, starting in June.
By Mohammad Samra
 
ST23_suzuki_08_8x12.jpg
Cubs
Cubs’ Seiya Suzuki diagnosed with ‘moderate’ oblique strain
Suzuki officially withdrew from the World Baseball Classic on Monday evening.
By Maddie Lee
 
claypool__13_.jpg
Bears
Ryan Poles has no regrets about Chase Claypool trade, but is he ready to pay him?
Two seasons into his career, Claypool looked like he was headed toward a big contract. Now, as he approaches the typical time to talk about an extension, he has quite a bit to prove.
By Jason Lieser
 