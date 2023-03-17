The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, March 17, 2023
Business News Metro/State

Uprising Bakery to close following harassment, vandalism for hosting drag performance

“Closing our doors is the direct result of the horrific attacks, endless harassment, and unrelenting negative misinformation about our establishment in the last 8 months,” the owner said.

By  Kaitlin Washburn
   
SHARE Uprising Bakery to close following harassment, vandalism for hosting drag performance
UpRising Bakery and Cafe, 2104 W. Algonquin Road in Lake in the Hills..

UpRising Bakery and Cafe, 2104 W. Algonquin Road in Lake in the Hills, was targeted July 23 by a vandal who broke out windows and scrawled hateful graffiti on the business.

UpRising Bakery and Cafe/Facebook

Uprising Bakery & Café in Lake in the Hills has announced it will close at the end of the month after facing multiple attacks for hosting a drag performance.

Corinna Sac, the owner of the bakery, said in a news release that operating her business has become a nightmare. Sac opened Uprising in 2021 to provide a variety of baked goods for anyone, including gluten-free and vegan options and wedding cakes for LGBTQ couples.

“Closing our doors is the direct result of the horrific attacks, endless harassment, and unrelenting negative misinformation about our establishment in the last 8 months,” Sac said in the news release.

“From an award-winning bakery that donates to local organizations and supports diversity and inclusion, we have been rebranded by misinformation as ‘gay only’ and ‘pedophiles.’ Local customers no longer come here because of the perceived threat that tarnished our good name and the fears of their license plates are photographed, and they are harassed.”

Sac hosted several community events at Uprising since the bakery and café opened and offered catering to local businesses. Last July, she organized a family-friendly show at Uprising featuring drag performances, according to the news release.

The event drew outrage, Sac said in the release. The night before the performance, the doors and windows of the bakery were smashed and hate messages were painted on the building.

After the attack, the village of Lake in the Hills told Sac she can no longer hold events at the bakery due to a zoning issue.

“This was almost a year after the space had been utilized for events without comment,” Sac said in the release.

Sac, her staff and the bakery’s costumers were also attacked. Protestors spent days outside Uprising, harassed patrons and photographed their license plates, according to the release. Sac and her children were also threatened on social media.

The bakery’s sales and patronage dipped following the attacks due to the harassment, vandalism and a lack of support from local government, Sac said. She tried for months to get help from the McHenry County State’s Attorney and Illinois Attorney General.

“Without an infusion of more than $30,000, at this time, I cannot keep the doors open to my dream bakery,” Sac said in the release.

Several fundraisers are planned for March to potentially save the bakery, or to at least provide financial support to Sac and her staff.

“Everything I have is in this business — our home, cars, retirement, savings,” Sac said. “We put everything we had on the line and personally secured this location, our equipment, and our dreams.”

Next Up In News
University of Chicago graduate student workers unionize
Jittery moments as UIC medical students find out where they will spend the next 6 years
As Kennedy Expressway construction begins Monday, expect major traffic delays
Picture Chicago: This week’s 16 can’t miss Sun-Times photos
Teen dies days after shooting inside Kenwood home
These are some of the lives forever changed by COVID-19
The Latest
Blackhawks forward MacKenzie Entwistle plays defense.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks’ converted centers adjusting to different defensive-zone responsibilities
Philipp Kurashev, MacKenzie Entwistle and Jujhar Khaira have moved from wing to center out of necessity during the second half of the season. That means they shoulder more responsibility in Luke Richardson’s zone coverage scheme.
By Ben Pope
 
Denver Broncos v Las Vegas Raiders
Bears
Andrew Billings likes his spot in Bears’ defense
The free agent defensive tackle is looking forward to playing the same 1-technique position he played with the Bengals when he entered the NFL as a fourthj-round draft pick in 2016. “I’ll jump right back into it, no problem,” he said.
By Mark Potash
 
Mike Clevinger pitches against the Cubs. (AP)
White Sox
White Sox’ Mike Clevinger gives up two homers vs. Cubs
Clevinger fine-tuning tweaks as first start against Astros inches closer
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Director Yuval Sharon gives feedback as the cast rehearses “Four Portraits,” one of three works comprising the show “Proximity” at the Lyric Opera of Chicago.
Theater
At Lyric Opera, ‘Proximity’ is quite possibly an unprecedented approach to short opera trilogies
In a radical departure, the three new operas featured in ‘Proximity’ are not being treated as stand-alone pieces presented in succession, but are interwoven.
By Kyle MacMillan - For the Sun-Times
 
Students walk through the quad at the University of Chicago during a rainy day last fall.
Education
University of Chicago graduate student workers unionize
The vote to affiliate with the United Electrical, Radio and Machine Workers of America follows a similar move by graduate students at Northwestern University.
By David Roeder
 