The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, May 12, 2023
Business News Chicago

Cash-strapped Groupon pays to end Chicago headquarters lease early

The company now plans to depart 600 W. Chicago Ave. as of Jan. 31.

By  David Roeder
   
SHARE Cash-strapped Groupon pays to end Chicago headquarters lease early
Groupon is paying to get out of its lease early at 600 W. Chicago Ave.

Groupon is paying to get out of its lease early at 600 W. Chicago Ave.

Sun-Times file photo

Groupon, the provider of online deals that has warned it might run out of cash in the next 12 months, is terminating its lease early for its headquarters at 600 W. Chicago Ave.

The company, which has laid off 1,000 employees in recent months, disclosed the lease termination in a regulatory filing. It said it paid $9.6 million to allow it to end its lease on Jan. 31, 2024 — two years earlier than expected.

In March, the company said it had 2,904 employees, including 799 in North America. Its worker headcount has fallen steadily as the company deals with losses worsened by the pandemic, which affected many merchants it served.

Groupon once leased about 300,000 square feet on Chicago Avenue, where it was a marquee tenant in a landmark building that once was the Montgomery Ward catalog house. But in recent years, it has subleased much of its space to others.

The building’s owner is prominent development firm Sterling Bay.

In disclosing its precarious cash position, Groupon said it had $163.8 million on hand as of March 31 but burned through $76.3 million during the first quarter of 2023.

“Continued cash outflows and operating losses indicate that we may not be able to meet our obligations over the next 12 months. These conditions and events, when considered in the aggregate, raised substantial doubt about our ability to continue as a going concern,” Groupon said in a note attached to its quarterly results.

During the three months ended March 31, Groupon said it lost $28.6 million on revenue that fell 21% to $121.6 million compared with the same quarter in 2022.

Dusan Senkypl, Groupon’s CEO, said in a letter to shareholders that while there are serious financial troubles, he’s “confident that we have a winning transformation plan to rebuild the company and reposition it for future growth.”

He said the company works in an underserved market for “local experiences and services” that is worth $1 trillion. Senkypl is co-founder of Pale Fire Capital, Groupon’s largest shareholder.

Groupon shares closed at $3.28 in Friday’s trading. They have lost more than three-quarters of their value in the last 12 months.

Next Up In News
Lightfoot bids a tearful farewell during City Hall send-off
What to know about the inauguration of Brandon Johnson
Sheepish centennial? 100 years, 50 wards, 37 convictions later, City Council begins second century aiming to do better
Parting shots? Lightfoot issues flurry of executive orders before leaving City Hall
Sheriff Tom Dart calls for more funding to recover guns from owners whose gun licenses were revoked
State Sen. Robert Peters comments on his viral tweet featured on Fox News
The Latest
Mayor Lori Lightfoot waves to supporters outside City Hall on Friday.
Politics
Lightfoot bids a tearful farewell during City Hall send-off
Lightfoot and her wife Amy Eshleman, both teary-eyed, shook hands and hugged supporters who filled the City Hall lobby and spilled out onto LaSalle Street.
By Kaitlin Washburn
 
Brandon Johnson waves to a supporter after speaking at his election night party at the Marriott Marquis Chicago after defeating Paul Vallas in the mayoral runoff election on Tuesday, April 4, 2023.
Politics
What to know about the inauguration of Brandon Johnson
Brandon Johnson is set to become Chicago’s 57th mayor on May 15.
By Sun-Times staff
 
Ald. John “Bathhouse John” Coughlin (left) in about 1920; Ald. Michael “Hinky Dink” Kenna (front right) In 1903.
City Hall
Sheepish centennial? 100 years, 50 wards, 37 convictions later, City Council begins second century aiming to do better
Reformers were aiming to root out corruption with the advent of the 50-ward system in 1923, but illegal backroom deals have remained all too common for a legislative body that has otherwise seen massive change.
By Mitchell Armentrout
 
Dodgers_Cubs_Baseball__1_.jpg
Cubs
Cubs put second baseman Nico Hoerner on 10-day IL with strained left hamstring
The Cubs also recalled utility player Miles Mastrobuoni from Triple-A Iowa, reinstated left-hander Brandon Hughes from the IL and optioned right-hander Javier Assad to Triple-A.
By Maddie Lee
 
Mayor Lori Lightfoot waves goodby to supporters from the back of a 1940s Cadillac convertible on Friday.
City Hall
Parting shots? Lightfoot issues flurry of executive orders before leaving City Hall
Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson can rescind Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s orders once he’s inaugurated Monday, but her 11th-hour move puts him on the spot to publicly slap down the lame-duck decrees.
By Mitchell Armentrout
 