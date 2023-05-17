The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, May 17, 2023
Business News Chicago

Tribune Publishing subsidiary to buy Daily Herald’s Paddock Printing Center in Schaumburg

The Schaumburg plant will print the Tribune. Sun-Times and other papers, as well as the Daily Herald. The Tribune’s Freedom Center in has been sold to make way for a Bally’s Casino along the Chicago River.

By  Eric Peterson | Daily Herald
   
SHARE Tribune Publishing subsidiary to buy Daily Herald’s Paddock Printing Center in Schaumburg
Paddock Publications, the publisher of the Daily Herald, has reached agreement with an affiliate of Tribune Publishing to buy the 20-year-old Paddock Printing Center at 1000 W. Albion Ave. in Schaumburg. The Daily Herald will continue to be printed there.

Paddock Publications, the publisher of the suburban Daily Herald, has reached an agreement with an affiliate of Tribune Publishing to buy the 20-year-old Paddock Printing Center at 1000 W. Albion Ave. in Schaumburg. The Daily Herald will continue to be printed there.

Brian Hill/Daily Herald

Paddock Publications, the publisher of the Daily Herald, has reached an agreement with an affiliate of Tribune Publishing for the sale of the 20-year-old Paddock Printing Center in Schaumburg, company officials said Wednesday.

Twenty Lake Holdings, which will be the new owner of the 160,000-square-foot facility on 21 acres along the Elgin-O’Hare Expressway, is a subsidiary of Alden Global Capital along with Tribune Publishing.

Both parties to the sale also have agreed to a long-term contract for Tribune Publishing to print and distribute the Daily Herald.

Existing Daily Herald production staff members will be offered positions with Tribune Publishing as it takes over management of the facility.

Earlier this month, the Tribune’s current printing plant along the Chicago River — The Freedom Center — was itself sold to make way for a Bally’s Casino and entertainment district.

The Freedom Center publishes the Chicago Tribune, Wall Street Journal, New York Times, Chicago Sun-Times and other publications.

The Freedom Center will be demolished. The casino is expected to break ground next year and open in 2026.

Related
Related

Doug Ray, the Daily Herald’s publisher, CEO and board chairman, described the sale as a special business opportunity to build cash and focus on quality content, marketing, specialty products and services, and the newspaper itself.

“Because of our diversification strategy, Paddock is among the few newspaper-based companies dealing successfully with the industry’s digital transformation,” Ray said in a statement.

Related

“After studying the overall industry secular trends and various options, the Paddock board of directors is confident the sale best positions the company for the future,” he said. “While the Daily Herald has turned over its printing operation to Tribune, we remain committed to producing the highest-quality community newspaper in the United States, focusing on local news and information and impactful journalism. This sale allows us to invest in content in all of our products and the marketing needs of advertisers and service to our subscribers.”

For more on this story, visit The Daily Herald.

Next Up In News
Brookfield Zoo’s long-time resident black rhino euthanized due to kidney disease
Man shot and killed outside Roseland violence prevention center run by Arne Duncan
Oscar Mayer Wienermobile gets new name: Frankmobile
Metra dreams big for Rock Island line’s future, but money’s an issue
Slain Officer Aréanah Preston’s mother voices hope at funeral: ‘In this tragic situation, my family and I feel triumph’
Man fatally shot in Park Manor
The Latest
Eastern black rhinoceros Nakili was humanely euthanized at Brookfield Zoo due to kidney disease.
Suburban Chicago
Brookfield Zoo’s long-time resident black rhino euthanized due to kidney disease
Nakili, a 33-year-old pachyderm, was the oldest male eastern black rhino in an accredited North American zoo.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 
IMG_2437.jpeg
Rise of 63rd Street continues with plan for $48 million ‘Woodlawn Social’
With the Obama Presidential Center rising to the east and the redevelopment of the 63rd and Cottage Grove intersection, it seems as if a new era for the street is finally at hand.
By CST Editorial Board
 
Crime scene tape.
Crime
Man shot and killed outside Roseland violence prevention center run by Arne Duncan
About 12:15 p.m., the 28-year-old was walking near a parking lot in the 1000 block of East 95th Street when two people approached him and at least one opened fire, Chicago police said.
By Tom Schuba
 
GettyImages_1423199295.jpg
Comedy
Comedy guide 2023: Chicago’s a barrel of laughs this summer
Here’s our guide to comedy performances in the coming months.
By Mary Houlihan - For the Sun-Times
 
Frankmobile_Side_View.jpg
Metro/State
Oscar Mayer Wienermobile gets new name: Frankmobile
‘Frankmobile’ pays homage to the brand’s 100% beef franks as it debuts a tasty new recipe, the company said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 