The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, May 22, 2023
Business News Chicago

Workers’ rights groups protest restaurant industry convention at McCormick Place

Demonstrators rallied outside the National Restaurant Association gathering at McCormick Place, demanding the City Council raise tipped workers’ minimum pay.

By  David Struett
   
SHARE Workers’ rights groups protest restaurant industry convention at McCormick Place
merlin_113556998.jpg

Ald. Jessie Fuentes (26th) speaks about providing fair wages for service workers at a protest against the National Restaurant Association, which was holding its convention at McCormick Place. Pro-labor protesters oppose the trade group’s lobbying against wage hikes for tipped workers and its push to loosen child-labor laws.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Protesters and two alderpersons rallied outside the National Restaurant Association’s convention at McCormick Place on Monday, demanding the City Council raise tipped workers’ minimum pay while condemning the association’s push to loosen child-labor laws.

The protesters also condemned the trade group — which they mockingly called “the other NRA” —  for lobbying against wage increases for workers with money it gets from those very employees that pay for mandated safety training programs.

Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez (25th) and Jessie Fuentes (26th) assured the protesters that Mayor Brandon Johnson’s administration would support an ordinance raising tipped workers’ pay from $9.24 per hour, for large companies, to at least $15.

“Workers are at the table and will no longer be on the menu,” Sigcho-Lopez told the crowd.

Sigcho-Lopez said one of the Johnson’s first meetings after he was elected was with members of One Fair Wage, the national group lobbying to end “sub-minimum wages” for tipped restaurant workers.

merlin_113557002.jpg

Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez (25th) assured demonstrators that Mayor Brandon Johnson would support raising tipped workers’ pay. “Workers are at the table and will no longer be on the menu,” he said.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

“Our communities are affected by these unfair and unjust practices,” said Sigcho-Lopez, who is poised to be the City Council’s new Housing chair. “We know the sub-minimum wage or low wages create ... inequalities as well as the violence that we see in our communities.”

There is no current draft ordinance to raise tipped workers’ wages, Fuentes said, but she is willing to work with One Fair Wage to “figure it out.”

Any ordinance would allow tipped workers to receive the minimum wage that other workers get but also allow them to keep their tips, she said.

Johnson’s office did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

merlin_113557000.jpg

Ald. Jessie Fuentes (26th) speaks about providing fair wages for service workers outside McCormick Place. The National Restaurant Association has reportedly lobbied for bills in other states that would allow teens to work later on school nights.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

The protesters also condemned the National Restaurant Association’s alleged lobbying to loosen child-labor laws.

As the service industry faces a labor shortage, the association has allegedly lobbied for state bills, outside of Illinois, that would allow teenagers to work later on school nights, according to a report released Friday by One Fair Wage and the Food Labor Research Center at UC Berkeley.

“It’s 2023 and we still have to fight for child labor laws?” asked Mike Oles, organizing director of Our Revolution, a labor activist group.

The National Restaurant Association did not reply to a request for comment.

The U.S. Department of Labor has documented a 69% increase since 2018 in children employed illegally. Most of those violations, 64%, were in the food service industry, a Mother Jones investigation found.

Protesters hold up banners and and march during a protest against the National Restaurant Alliance (NRA) outside of McCormick Place Convention Center at 2200 McCormick Place in South Loop during the National Restaurant Association Show, Monday, May 22, 2023. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Demonstrators carrying banners march outside McCormick Place. The Labor Department has reported a 69% increase since 2018 in children employed illegally. Most of those violations were in the food service industry.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Bills to relax child-labor laws were introduced in at least 10 states over the last two years, all backed by a mix of business groups, according to the Economic Policy Institute.

Lawmakers in Wisconsin passed a bill extending working hours for children, but the bill was vetoed by the governor last year. In Ohio, lawmakers passed a similar bill, allowing children as young as 14 to work longer hours during the school year, moving the limit from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. The bill hasn’t been signed into law.

The protesters were also angry about a New York Times report from January that showed the National Restaurant Association lobbied to suppress tipped workers’ wages with funds from mandatory training programs paid by those very workers.

“We can no longer allow for our siblings to become members of a sector that is actually working against them,” Fuentes said.

Shortly before the protesters marched to a McDonald’s on King Drive, Nataki Rhodes of One Fair Wage called on the protesters to attend Wednesday’s City Council meeting, Johnson’s first as mayor, to keep the pressure on the new administration.

“They’re on our side, but we must show up,” Rhodes said.

merlin_113557010.jpg

Nataki Rhodes of One Fair Wage called on protesters to attend Wednesday’s City Council meeting to keep pressure on the administration of Mayor Brandon Johnson.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Next Up In News
3-year-old boy who died when dresser fell on him was home alone with 7-month-old brothers: police
Washington Park Save A Lot closes ‘indefinitely’ after break-in
Taking guns off the street, one at a time
Rick Hoyt, a Boston Marathon fixture with father pushing his wheelchair, has died at 61
Universities facing pressure to abandon giving preference to legacy admissions
Rick Hummel, esteemed Cardinals baseball writer, dead at 77
The Latest
Cubs right-hander Kyle Hendricks is expected to join the team in Chicago this week.
Cubs
Starting pitching depth could be a Cubs strength again soon
Can Kyle Hendricks’ impending return spark a rebound?
By Maddie Lee
 
White Sox relief pitcher Liam Hendriks pitches against the Colorado Rockies last season.
White Sox
Liam Hendriks throws another live BP, ‘getting really close’ to return to White Sox
White Sox notebook items: Updates on Liam Hendriks, Eloy Jimenez and Mike Clevinger.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
AP550402846846.jpg
Sports Media
A’s broadcaster Glen Kuiper dismissed after on-air racial slur
Kuiper was suspended by the network earlier this month following his slur that aired during a pregame segment of an A’s game against the Kansas City Royals on May 5.
By Josh Dubow | Associated Press
 
A 3-year-old boy died after a dresser fell on him at a Little Village home.
Chicago
3-year-old boy who died when dresser fell on him was home alone with 7-month-old brothers: police
The boy’s mother was next door at a medical clinic with one of her other children and was monitoring Garcia and his 7-month-old twin brothers on a baby monitor
By Mohammad Samra and Allison Novelo
 
The last of the merchandise is removed from a closed Save A Lot store at 344 E. 63rd St. on the South Side on Monday, May 22, 2023.
Chicago
Washington Park Save A Lot closes ‘indefinitely’ after break-in
The store at 344 E. 63rd St. was abruptly closed because of property damage from a break-in reported Saturday, the company said. A sign at the low-cost grocery store urged customers to visit the Englewood Save A Lot less than two miles away.
By Mariah Rush
 