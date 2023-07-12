Baked goods to bow out at your local McDonald’s

Baked goods weren’t a sweet spot for Chicago-based McDonald’s.

The fast-food giant said it is discontinuing items that made up its McCafé Bakery. It issued the following statement:

“We’re always listening to our fans and adjusting our menu based on what they crave. Starting this month, we’ll be phasing out our McCafé Bakery line-up, including the Apple Fritter, Blueberry Muffin and Cinnamon Roll. We know goodbyes are never easy — but fans can still satisfy their sweet tooth with our iconic Chocolate Chip Cookies, Baked Apple Pie and frozen desserts at restaurants nationwide.”

The decision provoked howling on social media from self-described fans of the offerings.

The items were introduced in October 2020 and McDonald’s promoted it for a week as a free add-on with a purchase.

The bakery products were available all day, which softened the blow for customers when McDonald’s eliminated its all-day breakfast to simplify operations early in the pandemic.

The apple fritter, blueberry muffin and cinnamon roll are expected to disappear from menus shortly, although the exact dates depend on the restaurant.

Another sweet item may be added. McDonald’s told NBC’s Today.com last week that it is introducing a cookies-and-crème pie in select areas for a limited time.

Also, McDonald’s has been introducing changes to its signature hamburgers to make them the “hottest, juiciest and tastiest burgers yet.” The last update from the company said Chicago was expected to see the new burgers in September.

