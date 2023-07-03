The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, July 4, 2023
Business News Suburban Chicago

Walgreens to close 150 stores across the United States, doesn’t say which locations

The Deerfield-based chain reported net income of $118 million, about 59% below the previous year. It has said it will cut 10% of its corporate workforce, mostly in Deerfield and Chicago.

By  Kate Perez | USA Today
   
Kate Perez
SHARE Walgreens to close 150 stores across the United States, doesn’t say which locations
0605_biz_walgreens.jpg

In May, Walgreens Boots Alliance, facing a pileup of financial obligations for opioid litigation and other legal matters, announced that it was laying off 504 corporate employees.

Daily Herald

Deerfield-based pharmacy chain Walgreens plans to close 150 of its locations in the United States and 300 in the United Kingdom.

This continues ongoing cost-saving initiatives at the company, including more than 500 corporate personnel jobs being cut, Walgreens Boots Alliance executive vice president and global chief financial officer James Kehoe said during the company’s third-quarter earnings call.

Walgreens has said it will cut 10% of its corporate workforce, mostly in Deerfield and Chicago.

Related

The closings are expected to occur before the end of Walgreens’ 2024 fiscal year in May 2024.

The company has not announced which locations will be closed and did not respond to a request for comment.

Store closings are just some of the company’s cost-saving measures, which come as Walgreens reported net income of $118 million, about 59% below the previous year, and failed to meet earnings expectations, based on analysts polled by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Related

Walgreens also lowered its earning expectations for the full fiscal year. But the company expects to have saved $3.3 billion by the end of 2023 and another $800,000 in 2024, Kehoe said, according to a transcript of the earnings call from S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Lower-than-expected demand for COVID-19 vaccinations – 800,000 vaccinations in the quarter represented an 83% decline from a year ago — and sharp declines in COVID-19 testing contributed to the company’s performance, Walgreens Boots Alliance CEO Rosalind Gates Brewer said during the call.

Related

“We had called out COVID as a wildcard heading into the quarter and have unfortunately seen less patient willingness to vaccinate,” she said.

Walgreens is lowering its expectations for how many COVID-19 vaccines it will distribute in the future. Also, Brewer said the company currently had 1,100 locations with reduced operating hours, down from 1,600 at the end of May.

The company expects to face “emerging challenges” such as lower consumer spending with the end of stimulus funds and resumption of student loan payments, Brewer said.

Read more at usatoday.com.

Next Up In News
Vietnam bans ‘Barbie’ movie due to an illustration showing China’s territorial claim
Suspicious powder found at the White House when Biden was gone was cocaine, AP sources say
‘Hyde Park is back’ at annual ‘4th on 53rd Parade’ on South Side, Brandon Johnson’s first as mayor
Highland Park comes together one year after Fourth of July parade mass shooting
1 killed, 1 critically wounded in New City shooting
Man fatally shot during argument in River North; 1 in custody
The Latest
Lucas Giolito of the White Sox pitches in the first inning Tuesday night. (Getty Images)
White Sox
White Sox need to get streaking or else as trade deadline draws nearer
“Obviously we’ve got big decisions to make by Aug. 1,” Sox GM Rick Hahn said.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Vietnam_Barbie_Ban.jpg
Nation/World
Vietnam bans ‘Barbie’ movie due to an illustration showing China’s territorial claim
The National Film Evaluation Council made the decision, saying a map in the film shows China’s ‘nine-dash line,’ which extends Beijing’s territorial claims far into waters that fall within areas claimed by Vietnam and other countries.
By Associated Press
 
White_House_Powder.jpg
Washington
Suspicious powder found at the White House when Biden was gone was cocaine, AP sources say
President Joe Biden and his family were at Camp David Sunday evening when the Secret Service on routine patrol found a substance in a common area of the West Wing.
By Colleen Long | Associated Press and Michael Balsamo | Associated Press
 
Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle and Mayor Brandon Johnson walk in the 4th on 53rd Parade in Chicago on Tuesday, July 4, 2023.
City Hall
‘Hyde Park is back’ at annual ‘4th on 53rd Parade’ on South Side, Brandon Johnson’s first as mayor
An estimated 5,000 people attended the Hyde Park tradition that dates back to 1992. The festivities included a battle of the bands between two rival high schools.
By Michael Loria
 
Family members of Nicolas Toledo join thousands to participate in a community walk through downtown Tuesday on the one-year anniversary of the Highland Park mass shooting. Toledo, 78, was one of seven people killed in a mass shooting that left more than three dozen others injured during Highland Park’s 2022 Fourth of July parade.
Highland Park parade shooting
Highland Park comes together one year after Fourth of July parade mass shooting
“There’s a lot of people here, and you’re just standing here thinking it could happen again. That will always stay in your head. But here we are.”
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 