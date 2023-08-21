PickleMall plans indoor pickleball facility at former Vernon Hills Toys R Us
PickleMall Inc., which recently opened a 24-court site in Arizona, is looking to convert a vacant space in Vernon Hills as part of its plan to open 50 centers in two years.
The former Toys R Us store in Vernon Hills could be converted to an indoor pickleball facility by the end of the year.
PickleMall Inc., backed by Major League Pickleball founder Steve Kuhn, is proposing its second location and first Midwest center in the big box space at the west end of the Townline Commons shopping center.
The startup just opened a 24-court facility in Tempe, Arizona, and is looking to capitalize on demand for the sport by opening 50 PickleMalls across the country over the next two years.
According to the company, PickleMall combines the adaptive reuse of vacant mall spaces, cutting-edge technology to help players track and improve their games, and a genuine passion for the game.
PickleMall is seeking a special use permit from Vernon Hills to operate a recreational facility in a general business district. The company also will need a building use certificate due to the amount of retail space being removed from the shopping center.
Official approvals are pending, but the village board has informally and enthusiastically endorsed the concept.
“I think there’s a demand. I think there’s a very big demand,” village Trustee Michael Schenk said during a presentation last week.
Pickleball is said to be the fastest-growing sport in the U.S. and usually associated with park districts or public agencies. But its popularity is driving private enterprises to try and cash in on demand.
