Where to play pickleball in Chicago

Pickleball courts — both indoors and outdoors — have popped up across the city, offering players a blend of fun, competition and camaraderie.

Pickleball, which fuses elements of tennis, badminton and ping pong, has rapidly captivated the hearts of Chicagoans from all walks of life. Whether you’re a pickleball novice eager to learn the basics or a seasoned player seeking top-tier courts, the city has you covered.

From the city’s parks to event venues serving alcohol, there’s a space for everyone to get involved in the paddle sport.

Here are some places to play pickleball in Chicago.

Big City Pickle

With 30 courts across three locations in Fulton Market, 170 N. Green St., Goose Island, 1466 N. Magnolia Ave., and Gold Coast, 309 W. Oak St., Big City Pickle offers opportunities to play outdoors for skilled players wanting to participate in tournaments as well as those with no experience who want to get into the sport. Hourlong “Learn to Play” sessions are limited to four players, cost $15 and are open to first-time players who want to learn more about the rules and mechanics of pickleball. For more experienced players, Big City Pickle offers pickleball games at recreational, intermediate and competitive levels. Across the three levels, singular games cost $12 per person, a bundle of five games cost $50 for a group of up to four players and there’s a $35 “Golden Ticket” option allowing individual players to play unlimited pickleball games for a week. The locations also offer weekly two-hour pickup tournaments open to eight teams and all levels that cost $15 per person. Visit chicagocitypickle.com for more information and to book games.

Jackson Park

Jackson Park Fieldhouse, 6401 S. Stony Island Ave, has two indoor pickleball courts and offers portable nets. A membership is required to play in the fieldhouse with prices ranging from $15 for a monthly membership to $150 for a yearlong membership at the Jackson Park location. All memberships are for players 18 and older and offer unlimited use of the courts during their open hours. The Park District has over 100 pickleball courts across about 40 parks citywide offering indoor and outdoor playing options. Visit chicagoparkdistrict.com for more information.

Fitness Formula Clubs

Fitness Formula Clubs offers pickleball at its Elmhurst, Gold Coast, Oak Park, Park Ridge and Union Station locations. Membership is required. Visit ffc.com for more information

The School House

The School House, 1065 N. Orleans St., is a restored midcentury school redesigned as an event venue that houses pickleball games with three indoor courts. Court rentals are available for up to eight players in 90-minute slots. Rental fees range from $54.50 per court during off-peak hours to $109 during peak hours. Nets, paddles and balls included. Visit schoolhousechicago.com/pickleball for more information.

