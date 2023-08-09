The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, August 9, 2023
Business News

WeWork warns there’s ‘substantial doubt’ about its ability to stay in business

The company leases buildings and divides them into office spaces to sublet to its members, which include small businesses, startups and freelancers who want to avoid paying for permanent office space.

By  Associated Press
   
SHARE WeWork warns there’s ‘substantial doubt’ about its ability to stay in business
This Oct. 15, 2019 file photo shows a WeWork logo at the entrance to one of their office spaces in the SoHo neighborhood of New York.

This Oct. 15, 2019 file photo shows a WeWork logo at the entrance to one of their office spaces in the SoHo neighborhood of New York.

Mary Altaffer/AP

NEW YORK — WeWork is warning there’s “substantial doubt” about its ability to stay in business over the next year because of its financial losses and its need for cash, among other factors.

The New York-based workspace-sharing company said Tuesday that its ability to stay in operation is contingent upon improving its liquidity and profitability over the next 12 months. The company has nine locations in Chicago, according to its website.

WeWork went public in October 2021 after a spectacular collapse during its first attempt to do so two years earlier — which led to the ousting of its CEO and founder, Adam Neumann. The company was valued at $47 billion at one point, before investors started to drop off due to Neumann’s erratic behavior and exorbitant spending.

The company leases buildings and divides them into office spaces to sublet to its members, which include small businesses, startups and freelancers who want to avoid paying for permanent office space.

But over time its operating expenses soared and it relied on repeated cash infusions from private investors. The company also said Tuesday it is facing high member turnover rates. It said it plans to negotiate more favorable lease terms, control spending and seek additional capital by issuing debt, stock or selling assets.

WeWork’s interim CEO, David Tolley, sounded an optimistic note Tuesday in the company’s results for the second-quarter, during which it lost $349 million.

“The company’s transformation continues at pace, with a laser focus on member retention and growth, doubling down on our real estate portfolio optimization efforts, and maintaining a disciplined approach to reducing operating costs,” Tolley said.

Next Up In News
Mega Millions ticket sold in Florida wins $1.58 billion jackpot
At least 4 wounded in shooting near Crystal Lake
Newly seated jury will hear opening statements Wednesday in perjury trial of ex-top aide to Madigan
Gunman fires at Chicago police on West Side, no reports of injuries
Eight customers robbed at gunpoint, clerk hurt at Brighton Park Subway
West Side pastor offers $500 reward for information in shooting death of 14-year-old cousin
The Latest
Host Alison Victoria is back with a new season of “Windy City Rehab” on HGTV.
Entertainment and Culture
Alison Victoria’s dream home comes true
The Chicago-based designer revealed her new home/office dwelling during the finale of a three-part HGTV series.
By Miriam Di Nunzio
 
Lottery forms are shown, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at the Presidente Supermarket in the Little Havana neighborhood of Miami.
News
Mega Millions ticket sold in Florida wins $1.58 billion jackpot
No one had won the Mega Millions jackpot since April 18, enabling the prize to grow to the third-largest in U.S. history.
By Associated Press
 
McHenry County sheriff’s office investigate a shooting Wednesday morning near Crystal Lake on the 5800 block of Wild Plum Road.&nbsp;
Crime
At least 4 wounded in shooting near Crystal Lake
Authorities said there were at least four victims and called the shooting an isolated incident.
By Jake Griffin | Daily Herald
 
merlin_114859437.jpg
USA vs. Timothy Mapes
Newly seated jury will hear opening statements Wednesday in perjury trial of ex-top aide to Madigan
Prosecutors will have their first opportunity to outline their case, while defense attorneys will finally be able to tell Tim Mapes’ side of the story.
By Jon Seidel
 
LL Cool J performs onstage during the Grammy Awards in February. He brings The F.O.R.C.E. Tour to the United Center on Aug. 13.&nbsp;
Music
At the United Center, LL Cool J ready to celebrate hip-hop’s 50th anniversary in Chicago in a big, big way
The F.O.R.C.E. Live tour, which also features Common, arrives at the United Center on Sunday.
By Mark Braboy | For the Sun-Times
 