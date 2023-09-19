The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, September 19, 2023
Business News Chicago

Instacart’s IPO surges as the grocery delivery company goes from the supermarket to the stock market

The company, which controls 70% of the third-party U.S. grocery delivery market, raised $660 million in its initial public offering, selling 22 million shares at $30 apiece.

By  Dee-Ann Durbin | AP
   
SHARE Instacart’s IPO surges as the grocery delivery company goes from the supermarket to the stock market
Instacart’s logo and webpage are shown in the photo.

Instacart’s logo and webpage. The grocery delivery company made its stock market debut Tuesday.

Richard Drew/AP

Instacart’s shares surged Tuesday in the grocery delivery company’s stock market debut.

The San Francisco-based company’s shares were up about 30% shortly after they started trading on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker symbol “CART.”

Instacart raised $660 million in its initial public offering, selling 22 million shares at $30 apiece. The pricing of the IPO gave Instacart a market value of around $10 billion, significantly lower than the $39 billion value placed on it after a fund-raising round in 2021.

Instacart provides delivery and pickup from 85% of U.S. grocers, or more than 80,000 stores, using a network of 600,000 freelance shoppers. It also provides in-store technology, like smart carts and electronic shelf tags, and sells online ads to food companies and retailers.

It says it has 7.7 million active customers who spend about $317 per month on the platform.

In a letter to investors earlier this month, Instacart CEO Fidji Simo said grocery delivery has tremendous potential. The U.S. grocery market is a $1.1. trillion industry, but only 12% of sales are made online. She said she expects that to at least double over time.

“We have demonstrated our ability to help our retail partners drive strong growth and stay competitive in a complex and increasingly digital industry,” wrote Simo, a former Facebook executive who became Instacart’s CEO in 2021.

The grocery delivery market boomed early in the pandemic. Growth has stabilized, but the market is still about four times larger than it was in 2019, said David Bishop, a partner and lead researcher with Brick Meets Click, a consulting firm that specializes in online grocery shopping.

That market is also increasingly competitive. Instacart faces growing pressure from companies including Uber Eats and DoorDash, which both began delivering groceries in 2020.

As of August, Instacart controlled 70% of the third-party U.S. grocery delivery market, according to YipitData, a market research firm. DoorDash controls around 10%. This week, DoorDash added more U.S. grocers to its offerings, including Cub, Lowe’s Markets and Eataly.

Instacart also faces pressure from grocers themselves, who sometimes bristle at the higher prices Instacart charges or at the pricing rules it puts in place for grocers using its software to run their own websites.

Instacart orders can cost consumers 15% to 20% more than shopping in stores because of delivery fees and product markups, Bishop said.

Some grocers have unwound partnerships with Instacart or built up their own delivery capability. H-E-B, a Texas chain, encourages customers to shop on its own site, not Instacart’s, if they want lower-cost delivery, Bishop said. Other big grocers, like Walmart and Target, also do their own deliveries.

Bishop said Instacart needs to keep its customers coming back because it relies on them to sell ads.

“It’s increasingly difficult to see how Instacart can do that as its competitors are expanding into grocery and grocers are looking more closely at how they can improve the profitability of selling online,” he said.

Food price inflation over the last two years has also dampened demand for delivery in favor of curbside pickup, which is less expensive. U.S. grocery pickup orders grew 3% to $10.5 billion in the April-June period this year compared to the same period a year ago, Bishop said. Grocery delivery orders grew just 1% to $7.8 billion.

Instacart’s orders also slowed in the first half of this year after growing 18% between 2021 and 2022, the company said in its IPO filing.

Still, Instacart’s revenue was up 31% to $1.47 million in the first six months of this year, largely due to increases in the advertising fees it collects from retailers and food companies. The company reported net income of $242 million in the first six months of this year.

Among those bullish about Instacart’s prospects is PepsiCo, which agreed to buy $175 million in convertible preferred stock in a private placement.

The IPO is a long-awaited step for Instacart, which was founded in 2012. The company filed privately for an IPO in May 2022 but delayed those plans last fall when the markets were roiling due to recession fears. There were just 71 IPOs in the U.S. last year, the lowest number since 2009, according to Renaissance Capital.

But a resurgent market is seeing more IPO activity this year. Last week, shares of U.K. chip maker Arm Holdings rose almost 25% in their stock market debut on the Nasdaq, the largest IPO in nearly two years.

Next Up In News
‘It’s YOUR fault if I hate you!’
Asia on Argyle sign and pagoda coming down with Red Line renovations
Maywood police assessing authenticity of Sergio Brown video on social media
Man shot and killed in East Side neighborhood
Man fatally shot in Chatham
In Domestic Violence Court, promising first day of bail reform as judge works ‘few kinks out of the system’
The Latest
Statue of Anne Frank near her home in Amsterdam, where the girl and her family hid for two years before being betrayed to the Nazis.
Columnists
‘It’s YOUR fault if I hate you!’
Bigots like Elon Musk always point a finger at the victims of their baseless prejudices.
By Neil Steinberg
 
BMI includes height and total body weight.
Well
BMI measures body fat, but is it a reliable tool for health?
The argument against BMI is that it measures weight, not fat, which makes it inaccurate and thus that it contributes to body shaming.
By Environmental Nutrition
 
A person walks along West Argyle Street by the Friday afternoon, Nov. 13, 2020.
Uptown
Asia on Argyle sign and pagoda coming down with Red Line renovations
The 10-year-old sign, with its lowercase letters in sans serif font, has drawn mixed reviews in the Uptown neighborhood.
By Kaitlin Washburn
 
With Jonathan Toews moving on after 15 years as captain, the Blackhawks won’t immediately name a replacement.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks to leave captaincy vacant for 2023-24 season
With Jonathan Toews moving on after 15 years as captain, the Hawks will rely on a group of alternate captains to provide leadership this season (instead of giving the title to either Seth Jones or Connor Murphy). The decision opens the door for Connor Bedard to potentially assume the role in a year or two.
By Ben Pope
 
A screen grab picture from a video posted on social media, purportedly of former NFL player Sergio Brown, who went missing after his mother was found slain behind her home Sept. 16, 2023.
Crime
Maywood police assessing authenticity of Sergio Brown video on social media
In the 51-second video, the former NFL safety purportedly calls the reports of his mother’s death “fake news” and alleges the Maywood police and FBI are setting him up.
By Kaitlin Washburn
 