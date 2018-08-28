Sears, Amazon ship-to-store tire program expands nationwide

Shoppers will be able to buy any brand of tires on Amazon.com, have them shipped to a Sears Auto Center and then bring in their car to get them installed. | Getty

Customers all over the country who buy tires on Amazon can get those tires fully installed at a Sears Auto Center, the companies announced Tuesday.

It’s as easy as going on the Amazon website and selecting your tires, a Sears Auto Center location, a time and a date, Sears said. The service includes installation of the tire, wheel balancing, valve stem or tire pressure monitor rebuild kit and tire disposal.

“The response from Amazon customers around this program has been extremely positive. Our competitive bundled price for tire installation . . . is resonating with these customers. We’re thrilled to extend this valuable service across even more areas and into hundreds of additional stores,” said Mike McCarthy, vice president and general manager of Sears Automotive.

This Ship-to-Store program was initially launched in May at 47 Sears Auto Centers in eight metro areas, and then to an additional 78 stores in June.