Chicago poke chain draws Hawaiian backlash for trying to restrict use of ‘aloha’

This Evanston location is one of several in the Chicago area for the Aloha Poke Co. chain, which has threatened legal action against other restaurants serving the sushi bowl dishes that use the word "Aloha" in their name. | Google Streetview

The Hawaiian word “aloha” has meanings rooted in the ideals of peace, love and compassion. Ironic, considering the traditional Hawaiian greeting has recently become associated with lawsuits and accusations of cultural appropriation this week thanks to a local poke chain.

Attorneys from Chicago poke chain Aloha Poke Co. have sent multiple cease-and-desist letters to sushi bowl joints across the country who also have “aloha” in their name. An attempt to protect Aloha Poke’s trademarked name, the legal move seems to be backfiring for one big reason: the founder, Zach Friedlander, is white.

Though he no longer is with the company, Friedlander was the target of social media ire after news of the letter spread. That prompted him to post a statement on Facebook:

“Over the past 48 hours, there has been an incredible amount of misinformation shared throughout social media regarding Aloha Poke Co. and efforts taken to protect, as any business would, its brand. I am deeply saddened by the reaction that some have taken regarding this situation,” he wrote.

“When I started this company, I did so out of a passion for this work and an incredible respect for all that Aloha represents, which I incorporate into my every day life. Unfortunately, many facts about the company’s name have been left out of the conversation on social media, but more than anything I am truly sorry that anyone, especially native Hawaiians, have been offended by this situation. I want them to know that I have nothing but love and respect for them. I left Aloha Poke several months ago, but it’s my understanding that over the next 48 hours much of this will be addressed and, I hope, ultimately resolved. Thank you for your support over the years. It has always meant so much to me.”

Aloha Poke Co. did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Sun-Times.

Backlash from indigenous communities was sparked after a Washington poke shop was forced to change its name from Aloha Poke to Fairhaven Poke. In a statement on Facebook, Fairhaven Poke said Friedlander was “trying to exploit and capitalize on the recent popularity of poke,” a traditional Hawaiian dish.

“We chose to use the word “Aloha” in our business name because of the special meaning that it holds for the people of Hawaii,” the statement said. “It is a spiritual way of life and something we feel should be shared and spread rather than restricted in use. You may trademark the name but you can’t trademark the spirit!”

Kaniela Ing, a state legislator in Hawaii who is running for Congress, posted a response on Twitter.

“It’s bad enough that that word has been used, commodified over time, but this is the next level,” Ing says in the video.

“To think that you have legal ownership over one of the most profound Hawaiian values is just something else.”

Hawaii already has various shops calling themselves “Aloha Poke,” Ing said.

“They should be suing you! They should be suing you, but they probably won’t, because that’s not aloha,” said Ing.

“All we ask is, if you’re making so much money off our words, our values, our food, our culture, you can at least hear us when we tell you to stop,” he says. “We fight for aloha.”