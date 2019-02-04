Where to get free Nutella in Chicago for ‘World Nutella Day’ Tuesday

To celebrate World Nutella Day, Nutella Cafe Chicago will be giving away 500 jars of the chocolatey-hazelnut spread on Tuesday. | Sun-Times file photo

To celebrate “World Nutella Day,” Nutella Cafe Chicago will be giving away 500 free jars of the chocolatey-hazelnut spread on Tuesday.

The first 100 people to arrive to the cafe will get a special Nutella jar inscribed with their name, the company said. The following 400 people will receive a regular jar of the spread with the purchase of something from the cafe.

Nutella Cafe Chicago, 189 N. Michigan Ave., will be open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Nutella is also giving away 500 jars at its location in New York City, it said. The Chicago cafe opened in 2017.