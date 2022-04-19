Fancy coffee drinks can affect your well-being if you overindulge
Many people consume them daily, sometimes more, which can give you far more saturated fat, sugar and calories than recommended.
A cup of coffee used to be just ... a cup of coffee, maybe with cream or sugar. Today, it can be closer to a gourmet milkshake.
Many include a base of milk or cream with several squirts of sugary syrup, maybe also some whipped cream and crushed cookies or candy—enough to give you the caloric equivalent of a slice of cake.
Not a big deal as an occasional treat. But many people consume them daily, sometimes more, which can give you far more saturated fat, sugar and calories than recommended and, over time, affect your weight and health.
Here are a few tips to keep in mind to keep your coffee fix from becoming unhealthy:
- Moderation is key. Consider getting the smallest size.
- Choose non-fat or 1% low-fat milk over 2% reduced-fat or whole milk or cream.
- Syrups and sprinkles can add a good deal of sugar to your drink. Try limiting or skipping them.
Environmental Nutrition is an independent newsletter written by experts on health and nutrition.
