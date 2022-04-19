The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, April 19, 2022
Eat Well Well Taste

Fancy coffee drinks can affect your well-being if you overindulge

Many people consume them daily, sometimes more, which can give you far more saturated fat, sugar and calories than recommended.

By Environmental Nutrition
   
Heidi McIndoo
SHARE Fancy coffee drinks can affect your well-being if you overindulge
While a fancy coffee drink isn’t a big deal if it’s an occasional treat, many people consume them daily.

While a fancy coffee drink isn’t a big deal if it’s an occasional treat, many people consume them daily.

stock.adobe.com

A cup of coffee used to be just ... a cup of coffee, maybe with cream or sugar. Today, it can be closer to a gourmet milkshake.

Many include a base of milk or cream with several squirts of sugary syrup, maybe also some whipped cream and crushed cookies or candy—enough to give you the caloric equivalent of a slice of cake.

Not a big deal as an occasional treat. But many people consume them daily, sometimes more, which can give you far more saturated fat, sugar and calories than recommended and, over time, affect your weight and health.

Here are a few tips to keep in mind to keep your coffee fix from becoming unhealthy:

  • Moderation is key. Consider getting the smallest size.
  • Choose non-fat or 1% low-fat milk over 2% reduced-fat or whole milk or cream.
  • Syrups and sprinkles can add a good deal of sugar to your drink. Try limiting or skipping them.

Environmental Nutrition is an independent newsletter written by experts on health and nutrition.

Next Up In Well
Traditional pasta alternatives serve up lighter, often healthier options
Gilbert Gottfried suffered from ventricular tachycardia — what to know about the heart condition
How to hard boil eggs to perfection for Easter, Passover, year-round
‘Glimmers’ are the opposite of triggers; how to embrace these positive emotions
Oprah Winfrey, Smithsonian Channel to explore health care inequities via campaign, documentary
Is a flexitarian diet right for you?
The Latest
A restaurant advertises Uber Eats in the Coconut Grove neighborhood in Miami in November 2019. | Lynne Sladky/AP
Other Views
Food delivery apps helped my restaurant survive, thrive
Many restaurants would not be where they are today without the help from delivery apps, and the cost of doing business with them is a small price to pay for what the restaurateurs get in return.
By Terri Evans
 
Former Cubs pitcher Jake Arrieta announced his retirement this week.
Cubs
Cubs’ Jed Hoyer, David Ross remember Jake Arrieta’s legacy after he announces retirement
Former Cubs pitcher Jake Arrieta won the NL Cy Young Award in 2015 and the World Series in 2016.
By Maddie Lee
 
Gov. J.B. Pritzker signs the fiscal year 2023 budget into law during a news conference Tuesday morning at Chicago State University on the South Side.
Springfield
A state budget with ‘firm fiscal foundation’ that shows ‘tremendous progress?’ Or a ‘cynical’ election-year ploy to buy votes?
Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed a budget he said was designed to address past ‘fiscal mismanagement’ and ease the pain of residents socked by the pandemic and inflation. But Republicans dismissed it as nothing but temporary fixes and reelection campaign tricks.
By Mitchell Armentrout
 
CASINOS_040822_2.jpg
Casinos and Gambling
Mayor poses question to casino opponents: Do you want your taxes raised?
Mayor Lori Lightfoot said local opposition will not determine where a long-awaited Chicago casino is built.
By Fran Spielman
 
One person was injured in a shooting Feb. 27, 2022, on I-94.
Suburban Chicago
1 critically injured, cattle loose on I-80 after crash in Joliet
Eastbound lanes were expected to be shut down for an extended period of time, state police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 