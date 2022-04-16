The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Bob Chinn, founder of famed Wheeling crab house, dies at 99

Bob Chinn’s namesake crab house in Wheeling became one of the nation’s highest-grossing restaurants in the nation, serving thousands of meals every day.

By Katie Anthony
   
Bob Chinn pictured in the dining room of his namesake crab house in Wheeling in 1999. Mr. Chinn died Friday at age 99.

Bob Chinn, whose namesake crab house brought droves of customers to the northwest suburbs and became one of the nation’s highest-grossing restaurants, died Friday at age 99.

“Today we lost a legend,” a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page announcing his death said.

“To know him was to love him and he was known by so many,” the post said. “His larger-than-life personality and famous tastebuds gave us 99 fantastic years of excitement, innovation and countless smiles.”

Mr. Chinn was the third of seven children and the son of Chinese immigrants. Born in Duluth, Minnesota, the family moved to Chicago when he was 8.

Here, his entrepreneurship began —he hoarded empty pop bottles near Wrigley Field to earn deposit money, and he passed out fliers for the Vogue movie theater in Uptown, he previously told the Sun-Times.

Mr. Chinn started delivering Chinese foot on foot at 14, then dropped out of high school to join the army during World War II for three years outside of Belfast, Northern Ireland.

Mr. Chinn eventually began opening restaurants of his own. First in Miami Beach — a venture that quickly failed — then smaller spots in Evanston, Wilmette and Northbrook, before finally opening Bob Chinn’s in Wheeling with his daughter, Marilyn.

Raking in $24 million for the year in just food sales, Forbes named Bob Chinn’s the highest-grossing restaurant in the nation in 2012. The establishment on Milwaukee Avenue had 700 seats, serving 2,500 meals and flying in 3,000 pounds of fresh seafood daily.

“I believe in giving people an experience that stays with them,” Chinn told the Sun-Times in 1999. “And the most important thing is to have the food to do it. I’ve traveled a lot of places to see what’s out there. And I try to improve something every day of my life.”

