Menu Planner: Treat yourself to marinated lamb chops

Marinated lamb chops with rosemary and garlic

Makes 4 servings

Preparation time: 15 minutes; marinating time: 30 minutes to overnight

Cooking time: 8 to 12 minutes

INGREDIENTS

1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil

6 cloves garlic, minced

2 tablespoons minced fresh rosemary

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

Zest of one lemon

1 1/2 teaspoons coarse salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

12 lamb loin chops (1 inch thick) or lamb rib chops

Combine the oil, garlic, rosemary, lemon juice, lemon zest, salt and pepper in a small bowl. Place lamb in a sealable bag; pour mixture over lamb, seal and marinate 30 minutes to overnight. Remove lamb from marinade and discard; pat chops dry before grilling.

Heat grill to 500 degrees and cook chops 4 to 6 minutes per side or until internal temperature reaches 145 degrees. Let lamb rest 3 minutes before serving.

Per serving: 197 calories, 27 grams protein, 9 grams fat (42% calories from fat), 3.2 grams saturated fat, no carbohydrate, 87 milligrams cholesterol, 557 milligrams sodium, no fiber.

Carb count: 0.

Sweet and spicy chicken thighs

Makes 6 servings

Preparation time: Less than 15 minutes

Cooking time: 30 minutes, plus couscous

INGREDIENTS

1 tablespoon lower-sodium soy sauce

2 teaspoons honey

2 teaspoons spicy brown mustard

6 boneless skinless chicken thighs, well-trimmed (about 1 1/2 to 2 pounds)

3/4 cup whole-wheat couscous

1 3/4 cups unsalted chicken broth

1/2 cup frozen petite peas, thawed

1/4 teaspoon coarse salt

1/8 teaspoon pepper

Heat oven to 375 degrees. In a small bowl, whisk together the soy sauce, honey and mustard. Place chicken in a 7-by-11-inch baking dish coated with cooking spray. Brush chicken with half the soy sauce mixture. Bake 15 minutes. Brush with remaining soy sauce mixture; bake 15 more minutes or until internal temperature reaches 165 degrees. Meanwhile, prepare couscous according to directions using chicken broth instead of water. Stir in the peas, salt and pepper. Serve chicken with couscous.

Per serving: 268 calories, 27 grams protein, 5 grams fat (18% calories from fat), 1.3 grams saturated fat, 27 grams carbohydrate, 107 milligrams cholesterol, 322 milligrams sodium, 4 grams fiber.

Carb count: 2.

Lentil stew

Makes 4 servings

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 30 to 35 minutes

INGREDIENTS

1 cup lentils, picked and rinsed

2 cups unsalted chicken broth

1 cup water

1 tablespoon canola oil

1 tablespoon cumin seeds

2 shallots, thinly sliced

1 (10-ounce) gold potato, peeled and cubed

1 (5- or 6-ounce) package fresh baby spinach

In a 2-quart saucepan, combine lentils, broth and water. Bring to a boil on medium-high. Cover and reduce heat to medium-low; simmer 15 to 20 minutes or until tender. Meanwhile, in a large, deep, nonstick skillet, heat oil on medium. Add cumin seeds; cook 15 to 30 seconds or until fragrant, stirring. Add shallots; cook 3 minutes or until golden, stirring occasionally. Stir in potato and cook 3 minutes. Carefully pour lentil mixture into skillet; stir to combine. Cover and cook 10 minutes. Stir in spinach. Cook 2 minutes or until spinach is wilted; serve.

Per serving: 278 calories, 15 grams protein, 5 grams fat (15% calories from fat), 0.4 gram saturated fat, 45 grams carbohydrate, no cholesterol, 102 milligrams sodium, 13 grams fiber.

Carb count: 3.

Turkey reuben paninis

For one sandwich: Spread one side of each of 2 slices thinly sliced rye bread with 1 1/2 teaspoons of Thousand Island dressing total. Place one thin slice Swiss cheese, 1 tablespoon rinsed and drained refrigerated sauerkraut and 2 ounces sliced turkey on the bread. Top with 1 more slice cheese and the other bread slice with dressed side down. Coat outside of sandwich with cooking spray. Heat a large nonstick skillet on medium-high. Add sandwiches; place a heavy skillet on top of sandwiches; press gently to flatten. Leaving heavy skillet, cook 2 minutes per side or until browned and cheese melts.